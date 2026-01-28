London’s ‘poshest law firm’ appoints new divorce head

London law firm Farrer & Co has served members of the Royal Family including George VI / Image: Shutterstock

The ‘poshest law firm’ in London, with numerous royal connections, has named the new boss of its family law team, Spear’s can exclusively reveal.

Claire Gordon has succeeded William Massey as head of the department at Farrer & Co that deals with big-money divorces, prenuptial agreements, child custody disputes, surrogacy and other related matters. Massey has been with the storied firm since 2005, having previously worked at Manches (now Penningtons Manches Cooper).

Founded in 1701, the 325-year-old firm has a long history of working with members of the British Royal Family. Establishing its connections with the monarchy in the 1930s, solicitor Leslie Farrer (a descendant of the firm’s founder, Oliver Farrer) was an adviser to the Duke of York (later George VI), working on the sensitive negotiations involving the abdication of his brother, Edward VIII.

[See also: The best family lawyers]

Related

The firm’s royal connections stretch back even closer to the time of its founding. In 1789, it was instructed by the Duke of York to sue The Times for libel, a case that saw the paper’s editor serve a year in prison.

The firm has also acted for other key British historical figures, including Charles Dickens in libel cases and a copyright dispute, as well as polar explorer Captain Scott during his expedition to Antarctica.

Claire Gordon is taking the helm of Farrer & Co’s family law department

Gordon has been with the firm since the beginning of her legal career in 1998, when she joined Farrer & Co as a trainee solicitor. She was made a partner in the family law department in 2007.

Throughout her career, Gordon has worked extensively on complex cross-border divorce cases involving reputational issues, trusts and corporate structures.

[See also: Luke Scarratt: Putting mental health at the centre of family law]

One recent case of note saw Gordon represent the wife in PN v SA [2025] EWFC 141, winning her a £230.78 million payout in May 2025, the third-largest divorce award in English legal history. The court determined that the husband had exerted coercive control over his wife during the signing of a 2023 separation agreement, instead upholding a previous post-nuptial agreement, a judgment that is expected to affect the Family Court’s future approach to coercive control.

Commenting on her new role, Gordon said: ‘I’m proud to lead such a talented and collegiate group of lawyers. We’re known for providing clear-headed advice on some of the most sensitive and high-stakes matters in family law, and the team continues to go from strength to strength. I would like to thank William Massey for stewarding the team with such distinction over many years – it is a privilege to build on that legacy.’

Working closely with Gordon is Simon Pring, head of the Private Wealth Group at Farrer & Co.

‘Claire’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for our Family team,’ he said. ‘She combines sharp legal insight with exceptional empathy, and under her leadership the practice combines the authority of an established institution with the energy of a new generation.’

Another Farrer & Co lawyer enjoying notable success, with connections to the Royal Family, is Edmund Fetherston-Dilke, who was appointed solicitor to the Duchy of Cornwall in June 2020.