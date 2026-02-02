Barclay case exposes ‘recurring vulnerability’ in family businesses

Problems can arise quickly when borrowing is built on informal promises // Image: Shutterstock

The Barclay family matriarch’s involvement in a High Court dispute over nearly £19 million in liabilities linked to her son, Alistair Barclay, highlights the financial and legal risks that can arise when family backing is assumed rather than formally documented. The case has prompted advisers to wealthy families to reflect on the potential personal exposure for senior family members.

The dispute centres on a 2022 loan from Deutsche Bank Luxembourg, which has sought to hold Lady Reyna Barclay responsible after her son failed to make repayment.

The bank told the court that she had previously given assurances the family’s trusts could cover their obligations, bringing her into the legal battle and raising wider questions about informal family guarantees.

High Court documents, first seen by The Telegraph, show that Alistair Barclay, the youngest of late Sir David Barclay’s children, is being sued by the German lender alongside Vauvert Administration LBG, a Guernsey-based company that acts as trustee for two offshore trusts connected to him.

The filings say Barclay told the bank that neither he personally nor the trusts were in a position to repay the loan.

With repayment off the table, the bank has instead sought to pursue Lady Barclay. In its court submissions, Deutsche Bank said she is ‘independently wealthy’ and therefore able to honour what it describes as a commitment to cover her son’s liabilities.

The dispute illustrates a wider lesson for family businesses: informal assurances or assumed family backing can quickly create personal exposure for senior members, even when no formal guarantee exists.

Barclay and his lawyers at Clarion Solicitors have strongly disputed that any such commitment carries legal weight. His lawyers told the court that it was unclear how Lady Barclay could be held responsible on what they described as a ‘so-called promise’, arguing that ‘parties cannot sue on a bare “promise”’.

Attempts to pursue his mother on that basis, they said, were a ‘non-starter’, accusing the bank of using its claim against him as a way to draw her into the dispute.

This development is part of a series of financial disputes within the Barclay family. Barclay comes from the lineage behind a once vast business empire that included media outlets (notably The Telegraph), online retail and logistics. Over the past few years, mounting debts have strained the family’s holdings, leading to several court battles involving different members of the family.

A recurring lesson for family businesses

The case illustrates how quickly problems can arise when borrowing relies on informal promises or family understandings rather than clearly defined legal obligations. Advisers say it serves as a cautionary example for wealthy families, highlighting the potential pitfalls of informal guarantees.

Irina Curbelo, co-founder of advisory firm to UHNW families Percheron, notes that the blurring of personal and commercial risk is a ‘recurring vulnerability’ in family businesses.

‘When lending relies on personal guarantees, informal assurances, or assumed family backing rather than clearly documented obligations, senior family members can find themselves exposed to liabilities they did not anticipate or actively control,’ she said.

The case also highlights ways for families to manage these risks. Curbelo explains that prudent families are increasingly formalising arrangements that were once based on trust alone.

This includes clearly defining guarantees (or avoiding them altogether), ring-fencing personal wealth through appropriate structures, and treating next-generation ventures with the same governance, credit discipline and documentation as third-party investments.

Curbelo added: ‘Independent advice, explicit downside scenarios and regular reviews of leverage are critical to ensuring support does not translate into unintended personal liability.’