Best events and entertainment specialists for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Maintaining a busy social calendar can be difficult for people whose lives are also largely taken up by work and business interests. But it can be made easier with the help of specialist advisers who can plan memorable occasions and bring them to life.

These specialists listed here can provide the means and vision to realise (almost) any event according to their client’s needs, from lavish dinners to decadent birthday parties. Their contacts books include names from the very top of the entertainment industry. They are versatile, efficient, and accustomed to working with extremely big names. If only Elton John or Lady Gaga will do when the music starts, these are the people to call.

Marc Ahmed of Scarlet Events can conjure the Royal Ballet or Pharrell Williams out of a hat to enliven your beach party or wedding marquee. Ruth Lawton-Owen‘s The Admirable Crichton descend on the site of your gathering like an army of highly capable magicians, making everything go so smoothly you’d swear they were permanent staff at the top of their game.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

