Harrow to open Abu Dhabi’s first-ever boarding school

A rendering of the Harrow International School in Abu Dhabi

Harrow School has announced the opening of its first international boarding school in Abu Dhabi, in what will be the emirate’s first-ever boarding school

Scheduled to welcome students in mid-2026, Harrow International School Abu Dhabi, further enhancing its reputation as a destination for high-net-worth families seeking world-class education.

The school is to be based on Saadiyat Island and will initially cater to students from Early Years to Year 6, with a planned expansion to higher grades. It will accommodate up to 1,800 students and follow the British curriculum while being rooted in Harrow’s house system.

The opening of an outpost of the prestigious British institution comes at a time when UK private schools and parents of students are feeling the strain of the VAT hike on private school fees introduced in January. A report last year by the Independent Schools Council, which represents almost 1,400 private schools, showed the number of children joining private schools in the UK has fallen by 2.7 per cent.

The school’s design is being led by award-winning Dubai-based educational architecture firm KODA

Advisers from the Spear’s network warned the introduction of VAT on fees could lead to some internationally mobile HNWs choosing to leave the UK, particularly when viewed in combination with the changes to the non-dom regime.

A collaboration with ADIO and Taaleem Holdings

Steeped in tradition, Harrow is one of Britain’s best-known schools and has been educating boys from prominent families since 1572 when it received its charter from Elizabeth I and counts Winston Churchill among its alumni. It has already exported its 400-year legacy to Hong Kong, China, India and Thailand.

This latest project is a collaboration between Taaleem Holdings PJSC, a leading K-12 education provider in the UAE, Harrow International Schools Limited (HISL), and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The school will be built under ADIO’s Musataha framework, allowing UAE national investors to develop long-term infrastructure projects on public land, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision for education and economic growth.

The project is a collaboration between Taaleem Holdings PJSC, Harrow International Schools Limited (HISL), and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)

British Ambassador to the UAE, Edward Hobart, highlighted the school’s role in shaping future leaders: ‘The opening of Harrow International School in the UAE is a testament to the strong educational ties between our nations and our shared aspiration for academic excellence.’ He said the school would provide a high-calibre British education while integrating Emirati values, preparing students for leadership roles in an increasingly globalised world.

Taaleem holds exclusive rights to operate Harrow International Schools across the GCC and plans to announce another Harrow campus in the UAE later this year.

An 'Expression of Interest' process for families will open soon, followed by the start of enrolments in October 2025.