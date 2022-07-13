Best wine advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best wine advisers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

Whether at auction or in-store, buyers and sellers of wine must navigate vintages, vineyards and everything else in between. For high-net-worth individuals with a passion for wine, a dedicated wine adviser can help to connect these dots, introducing them to rare bottles, whilst also sourcing specific labels that their collection may be lacking.

The best wine advisers compiled and ranked by the Spear’s Research Unit also offer, between them, expertise on specific areas of wine investment, auctioneering, and cellar management, as well as clubs in which to enjoy wine in the company of like-minded individuals and tour operators dedicated to exploring the terroir at ground level.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The wine advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. (The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.)

