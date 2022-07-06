The best equine experts for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best equine experts for high-net-worth individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended adviser.

For high-net-worth individuals with equine interests, it’s important to have an expert on hand to take care of the various requirements that can arise from owning horses.

An equine expert can assist on matters such as sale representation, seasons and shares, mating and pedigree, as well as taking care of practical aspects of ownership including bodywork, nutrition, and so on.

The importance placed on horses by Spear’s readers is reflected in this year’s expansion of the equine experts index. The wrong advice can result in distress for the animal and its rider. Sarah Johnson of Equine Planning has decades of experience assisting people who wish to build new facilities for their charges, and Rebecca Wilson of the Equine Consultancy Group is immensely knowledgeable on both the business of horses and the British planning system.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The equine advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. (The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.)

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.