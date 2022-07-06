The best aviation advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best aviation advisers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

For high-net-worth individuals, travelling by private jet can provide convenience and security. Private air travel represents a huge time saving over the delays of commercial arrangements. Taking that and the expense of extensive use of First or Business Class, with the right advisers a jet can even work out as the cheaper option. For some, learning to fly themselves can also be a rewarding hobby.

The ownership and chartering of a plane, either for personal or business purposes, is also a complex process, requiring technical expertise and deep industry knowledge.

Here, Spear’s curates the list of advisers that can make both travelling by private jet and flying one’s own craft as pain-free a process as possible.

There are names that have featured in the Spear’s 500 for years, such as Thomas Flohr, the flamboyant Swiss entrepreneur behind VistaJet. Others are new this year. Alex Fecteau is the face of Boeing Business Jets, who can customise any size of Boeing plane to your most exacting specifications. Scott Neal can find you the Gulfstream of your dreams, and Vishal Hiremath has a fleet of very cost effective and agile HondaJets at JetClub that will get you wherever you need to go without the trouble of owning your own.

Some of the private jet providers listed here can help to broker sales of one’s own private jet through different schemes such as fractional ownership and investment, as well as arranging the chartering flights according to the requirements of their clientele.

The aviation advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. (The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.)

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

