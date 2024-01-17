View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Wealth
  2. Wealth Management
January 17, 2024

City billionaire Michael Spencer appoints third family office CEO in 12 months

Lord Spencer, a Conservative Party supporter and City grandee, has tapped up Seth Johnson

By Stephanie Bridger-Linning

Michael Spencer has appointed a new family office CEO

The family office of billionaire City grandee Michael Spencer has hired its third CEO in 12 months. 

Lord Spencer, the founder of NEX Group (previously ICAP), has tapped up Seth Johnson to oversee private company IPGL, which manages around £1 billion in assets. 

Johnson, a veteran of ICAP, was brought in six months after the departure of Ion Bogdaneris, a former AIG executive who had a short stint at the helm of IPGL from February-July 2023. Prior to Bogdaneris, the position was occupied by Samantha Wren, a former NEX Group executive who stepped down in February 2023 after four years in the role.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The news of Johnson’s appointment was first reported by Bloomberg.

Michael Spencer’s rise from brokerage to peerage

Once hailed the wealthiest self-made man in the City of London, Lord Spencer is best known for founding ICAP (previously Intercapital) in 1986. The firm grew from a small operation with just £50,000 to one of the world’s largest inter-dealer brokers and leading electronic brokers of fixed income and foreign exchange.

The firm became NEX Group in 2016, following the sale of its voice broking business to Tullett Prebon. Tullett Prebon in turn became known as TP ICAP. In November 2018, NEX Group was acquired by CME Group. By the time the £3.8 billion cash-and-share deal was completed, Lord Spencer’s stake had grown to over £700 million, half of which he received in cash.

A notable philanthropist, Michael Spencer is the founder of the ICAP Charity Day, an annual event which sees celebrities and members of the royal family run trading desks, with the broking firm donating the revenue to worthy causes. The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are among those who have taken part. Spencer has described founding the charity day and breaking into the FTSE100 as his two greatest business achievements.

Content from our partners
How traditional British education thrives overseas
How traditional British education thrives overseas
The challenges – and opportunities – of developing renewables at scale
The challenges – and opportunities – of developing renewables at scale
SilverBell Global: a transformative approach to addiction recovery
SilverBell Global: a transformative approach to addiction recovery

A long-time supporter of the Conservatives who has donated millions to the party, Lord Spencer was given a peerage by Boris Johnson in the 2020 Honours List and is now titled Baron Spencer of Alresford. He has served as chairman of the Conservative Foundation since 2011.

IPGL has significant investment in more than 60 companies across a diverse range of industries including real estate, wine, cybersecurity and gaming.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor