UK Sotheby’s International Realty launches one-stop-shop family office division

The Family Office founder, Marcus O'Brien / Image: UK Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty in the UK has launched a new service aimed offering UHNW individuals and some of the world’s wealthiest families a one-stop-shop to the world’s finest prime properties, fine art, jewellery, and cars. It will also provide access to wealth, investment, and legal advice.

The Family Office service, led by Marcus O’ Brien, a Spear’s top-flight property agent, will enable ultra-wealthy clients to buy or sell trophy mansions, villas, penthouses, and their contents, including fine art, jewellery, and automotive collections through a single point of contact across UK Sotheby’s International Realty, Sotheby’s Auction House, RM Sotheby’s, and Sotheby’s Financial Services.

[See also: New kids on the block: inside Sotheby’s UK property arm as it makes a move on London]

Exclusive access to trophy assets

‘The Family Office will be a bridge for this network and provide clients with senior-level expertise and a comprehensive understanding of global luxury markets, allowing us to provide a truly exceptional and bespoke service to our esteemed clientele, while unlocking global investment opportunities,’ O’ Brien explains of the offering.

Ultra-wealthy clients will be able to buy and sell high-end assets privately and discreetly, with many of the assets, including multimillion pound homes and luxury cars, sourced off-market.

49 Old Park Lane is for sale for £42.5 million / Image: UK Sotheby’s International Realty

George Azar, chairman and CEO of UK, Dubai and Saudi Arabia Sotheby’s International Realty says: ‘The Family Office of UK Sotheby’s International Realty will focus on the creation of enduring value for our esteemed UHNW global clients in their pursuit of acquiring and managing the world’s most coveted trophy real estate and luxury assets, not available through other sources or the open market.’

[See also: How the global wealth transfer is shaping London’s prime property market]

A growing professional services landscape

Sotheby’s is not the first property firm to create a ‘family office’ or ‘private office’: Savills and Knight Frank have each had a similar division for several years. The terminology has become increasingly popular among businesses that cater to UHNW and billionaire clients. In 2023, Charles Russell Speechlys also launched its own private office, marking it out from many other law firms. The chairman of the new division, Lord (Andrew) Hay, was previously a key figure in the Knight Frank Private Office before he left the property business in 2020.

The launch of Charles Russell Speechlys’ private office and UK Sotheby’s International Realty’s Family Office echoes two other iniatives from the upper echelons of the private client world.

Last September, law firm Schillings revealed that it would launch a communications agency within the firm. As with the other initiatives, Schillings aims to offer a cohesive, connected range of services under one roof. Corporate investigations, cyber security and military specialists have previously joined the firm, adding to the range of expertise available to clients.

Who is Marcus O’Brien?

O’Brien was involved in the transaction of the £225 million-2-8a Rutland Gate in Knightsbridge in 2020, which is the most expensive house ever sold in the UK. He reports having achieved ‘one of – if not the – highest-value rental deals in UK history’.

He was the leader of Beauchamp Estates‘ formidable private office team before moving to Sotheby’s International Realty‘s greatly expanded London office in late 2023.