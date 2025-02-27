Schroders names former J.P. Morgan UK private banking boss Oliver Gregson as in-coming wealth CEO

Oliver Gregson has been appointed CEO, Wealth Management, succeeding Mary-Anne Daly at Schroders

Schroders has named Oliver Gregson as the new CEO of wealth management as the firm positions itself to drive the expansion of its wealth arm.

Gregson will succeed Mary-Anne Daly, who will step down from her full-time role at the end of June. Daly will remain with Schroders as a strategic adviser to the wealth business. Gregson will take up the role on 2 June, subject to regulatory approval.

Gregson’s background includes leadership positions at J.P. Morgan, Barclays wealth & investment management, and HSBC. He was recognised in 2024 as one of the 100 most influential figures in private wealth by Spear’s Power List. He will join the group executive committee and report to group CEO, Richard Oldfield, overseeing Cazenove Capital, Benchmark, and Schroders Personal Wealth in the UK, while also spearheading the international expansion of Schroders’ wealth business. His appointment comes at a time of strong growth for the firm, with a particular focus on leveraging its established overseas presence.

Oliver Gregson: more than 20 years of knowledge and experience

With 25 years’ experience in wealth management, private banking, and asset management, Gregson brings a global perspective to the role and his career spanning both institutional and retail financial services, has equipped him with in-depth knowledge of the evolving wealth management landscape. Before joining Schroders, Gregson served as region head for the UK, Ireland, and the Channel Islands at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

In that role, he repositioned the business, led expansion into new markets, and delivered significant strategic growth.

Gregson said he was ‘honoured to be joining Schroders at such a pivotal time’.

‘As clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex financial landscape, the demand for trusted, high-quality, and holistic advice has never been greater.

‘Schroders’ deep investment expertise across public and private markets, its client-first culture, and rich family heritage make it uniquely positioned to meet these evolving needs. The firm has ambitious plans to expand and enhance its Wealth Management offering, and I am excited to lead this next phase of growth.’

With his extensive experience and a clear vision for the future, Gregson is well-positioned to drive further success for Schroders’ wealth management business in the UK and internationally, the firm said.

Impressive growth

Daly’s tenure at Schroders has been marked by impressive growth and strategic success. Since joining through the acquisition of Cazenove Capital in 2013, Schroders’ wealth business has expanded from managing £30 billion in assets to over £120 billion, now contributing around 25 per cent of the group’s profits. Her leadership has been widely recognised, with multiple accolades, including inclusion into the Spear’s Power List 2024.

Daly played a pivotal role in key acquisitions, including C. Hoare’s Wealth Management business and family office businesses Sandaire and Whitley Asset Management.

Mary-Anne Daly will step down from her full-time role at the end of June

Richard Oldfield, group chief executive at Schroders, said Daly has been ‘central to our success in growing our wealth management segment’.

Oldfield added: ‘Oliver’s appointment comes at an important time for Schroders as we continue to expand our wealth management capabilities. His extensive experience, strong leadership, and deep understanding of client needs make him well-placed to take the business forward.’

Daly said it had been ‘a real privilege to lead Schroders’ wealth business and to see it develop from a boutique to a major part of the Schroders Group’.

‘I am particularly proud of our people, who have consistently focused on delivering exceptional client service. Oliver joins a remarkably talented team, and I am confident he is the right person to lead the business into its next phase of expansion,’ she said.