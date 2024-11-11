View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Wealth
November 11, 2024

Industry leaders attend private dinner to mark 2024 Spear’s Power List

Co-hosted by Edwin Smith, Spear's Editor-in-Chief, and Mast Capital founder and CEO, Camilo Miguel Jr, the night recognised the Spear's Power List honourees of 2024

By Spear's

Leading lights from the world of private wealth – including sectors such as wealth management and private banking, real estate, policy, and communications – attended a dinner to mark a new edition of the Spear’s Power List.

Guests gathered at Mayfair’s Cipriani London for the event, which was presented in partnership with Mast Capital.

The event was held at Mayfair’s Cipriani London / Image: Matt Chandler
Honourees from private wealth were nominated / Image: Matt Chandler
Mast Capital founder and CEO, Camilo Miguel Jr / Image: Matt Chandler

Spear’s Power List acknowledges the people who shape the world of private wealth and the lives of wealthy people.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Nick Candy, co-founder of Candy Capital, Christopher Haywood, policy chairman, City of London Corporation and Jonathan Hewlett, Chairman of The Private Office at Savills / Image: Matt Chandler
Leonie Schroder, non-exectuve director, Schroders / Image: Matt Chandler
David Imison, CEO, Schillings and Helen Drayton, CEO, Penningtons Manches Cooper / Image: Matt Chandler

In contrast to our other indices and rankings that focus on expert advisers and specialist service providers, the Power List showcases the figures who wield power behind the scenes, and whose everyday work is not based on client relationships.

[See also: Spear’s Power List 2024: Names to know]

Edwin Smith, Spear’s Editor-in-Chief, and Mast Capital founder and CEO, Camilo Miguel Jr / Image: Matt Chandler
Edwin Smith congratulating the honourees / Image: Matt Chandler
Guests at the event / Image: Matt Chandler

The honourees were unveiled in October and included household names and others who prefer to keep a lower profile but are no less influential.

In his speech, co-host, Spear’s Editor-in-Chief, Edwin Smith highlighted the value of the ecosystem of firms and service-providers in the private client space, particularly at a time in the UK when ‘certain people doubt the importance of this sector’.

Content from our partners
Spies and secret ops: How espionage has inspired London’s most exciting hotel
Spies and secret ops: How espionage has inspired London’s most exciting hotel
High-flyers: TAG Aviation explains that it's not about the destination, it's about the journey
High-flyers: TAG Aviation explains that it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey
Finding a purpose for family wealth during uncertainty 
Finding a purpose for family wealth during uncertainty 
The evening was an opportunity to meet peers / Image: Matt Chandler
Cipriani is a Mayfair institution / Image: Matt Chandler
The Power List honours global leaders / Image: Matt Chandler

‘But those of us who work in it, cover it and understand it, realise that it’s crucial for the prospects – not only of the business that we run and the people who work for them – but for individual entrepreneurs, wealth creators and – yes – for the health, vibrancy and efficiency of the wider economy,’ he told gathered honourees.


Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor