Industry leaders attend private dinner to mark 2024 Spear’s Power List

Leading lights from the world of private wealth – including sectors such as wealth management and private banking, real estate, policy, and communications – attended a dinner to mark a new edition of the Spear’s Power List.
Guests gathered at Mayfair’s Cipriani London for the event, which was presented in partnership with Mast Capital.
Spear’s Power List acknowledges the people who shape the world of private wealth and the lives of wealthy people.
In contrast to our other indices and rankings that focus on expert advisers and specialist service providers, the Power List showcases the figures who wield power behind the scenes, and whose everyday work is not based on client relationships.
The honourees were unveiled in October and included household names and others who prefer to keep a lower profile but are no less influential.
In his speech, co-host, Spear’s Editor-in-Chief, Edwin Smith highlighted the value of the ecosystem of firms and service-providers in the private client space, particularly at a time in the UK when ‘certain people doubt the importance of this sector’.
‘But those of us who work in it, cover it and understand it, realise that it’s crucial for the prospects – not only of the business that we run and the people who work for them – but for individual entrepreneurs, wealth creators and – yes – for the health, vibrancy and efficiency of the wider economy,’ he told gathered honourees.