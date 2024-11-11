Industry leaders attend private dinner to mark 2024 Spear’s Power List

Leading lights from the world of private wealth – including sectors such as wealth management and private banking, real estate, policy, and communications – attended a dinner to mark a new edition of the Spear’s Power List.

Guests gathered at Mayfair’s Cipriani London for the event, which was presented in partnership with Mast Capital.

The event was held at Mayfair’s Cipriani London / Image: Matt Chandler Honourees from private wealth were nominated / Image: Matt Chandler Mast Capital founder and CEO, Camilo Miguel Jr / Image: Matt Chandler

Nick Candy, co-founder of Candy Capital, Christopher Haywood, policy chairman, City of London Corporation and Jonathan Hewlett, Chairman of The Private Office at Savills / Image: Matt Chandler Leonie Schroder, non-exectuve director, Schroders / Image: Matt Chandler David Imison, CEO, Schillings and Helen Drayton, CEO, Penningtons Manches Cooper / Image: Matt Chandler

In contrast to our other indices and rankings that focus on expert advisers and specialist service providers, the Power List showcases the figures who wield power behind the scenes, and whose everyday work is not based on client relationships.

Edwin Smith, Spear’s Editor-in-Chief, and Mast Capital founder and CEO, Camilo Miguel Jr / Image: Matt Chandler Edwin Smith congratulating the honourees / Image: Matt Chandler Guests at the event / Image: Matt Chandler

The honourees were unveiled in October and included household names and others who prefer to keep a lower profile but are no less influential.

In his speech, co-host, Spear’s Editor-in-Chief, Edwin Smith highlighted the value of the ecosystem of firms and service-providers in the private client space, particularly at a time in the UK when ‘certain people doubt the importance of this sector’.

The evening was an opportunity to meet peers / Image: Matt Chandler Cipriani is a Mayfair institution / Image: Matt Chandler The Power List honours global leaders / Image: Matt Chandler

‘But those of us who work in it, cover it and understand it, realise that it’s crucial for the prospects – not only of the business that we run and the people who work for them – but for individual entrepreneurs, wealth creators and – yes – for the health, vibrancy and efficiency of the wider economy,’ he told gathered honourees.



