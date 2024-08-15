Ireland holds best citizenship for HNWs in the world, says report

This year’s top scorer in citizenship rankings, the Republic of Ireland, notably scored highly for its safe and stable society, growing economy, and financial freedom / Image: Ireland

Ireland has emerged as the most sought-after citizenship among high-net-worth individuals, as quality of life overtook traditional motivations such as wealth accumulation and investment opportunities for the super-rich seeking a second passport, according to a survey.

Safety and security, and economic stability also emerged as important factors for HNWs, reflecting a broader shift in how global citizens navigate their futures, the 2024 World Citizenship Report (WCR) from CS Global Partners revealed.

Switzerland, known for its stability, economic prosperity, and high quality of life, followed closely behind Ireland, while Denmark, Australia, and Iceland secured notable positions on the ranking. Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands also feature prominently with the UK, Sweden, and Finland rounding out the top rankings.

The 2024 World Citizenship Report measured 188 countries against five motivators that are relevant amongst high-net-worth-individuals: quality of life, safety and security, economic opportunity, global mobility and financial freedom.

In a world marked by increasing geopolitical instability and economic uncertainty, the report found that of the more than 500 HNWs from around the globe, 36.9 per cent of respondents ranked quality of life as the most critical factor when considering a second citizenship with Monaco, Denmark, and Hong Kong taking the top spots for quality of life in 2024. Quality of life was shortly behind freedom of movement as the biggest motivation when seeking to move or opting to stay.

This year the freedom to travel for ‘leisure/pleasure’ option was some 18 percentage points ahead of the previous leading aspect of 'safety/security’, underlining its growing importance to the wealthy.

This shift in priorities reflects a broader trend where individuals are increasingly concerned about healthcare, environmental sustainability and overall well-being, the report’s authors said.

The appeal of stable economies and governments

The report also highlighted the strong preference among HNWs for countries with stable currencies and governments, underscoring a desire not just to grow wealth but to safeguard it against future threats, the report said.

Countries with robust economic indicators, such as low inflation, steady GDP growth, and strong global trade relations, were increasingly attractive to those looking to maintain a high standard of living, the data suggested.

Smaller economies including Ireland and the United Arab Emirates outperformed larger nations on the Economic Opportunity pillar of the WCR. This finding suggests that economic potential, rather than sheer size, is a key determinant for HNWs when seeking second citizenship.

Global rankings and surprising performances

As conflicts continue in the Middle East and Europe, the WCR’s findings revealed that these concerns are front and centre for those seeking to escape geopolitical instability.

Ireland received high marks for its safe and stable society, growing economy, and financial freedom. Last year’s top scorer, we, also performed well, ranking third overall and maintaining high scores for quality of life, financial freedom, and safety and security.

Global mobility and financial freedom also came out as important considerations when evaluating a second citizenship with the super wealthy increasingly valuing the ability to travel for leisure and pleasure.

Denmark takes the top spot for a consecutive year as the most financially free state in our index, dispelling commonly held assumptions about Scandinavian countries' robust social welfare programmes, high tax rates, and high cost of living. Finland, Norway, and Sweden also feature in the top 10.