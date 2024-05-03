Former Lombard Odier executive launches family office advisory firm

The Geneva-based banking giant, which is headquartered on Lake Geneva (pictured), expressed gratitude to Monier for 'having successfully created and established Lombard Odier Investment Solutions as we know it today'. / Image: Herzog & de Meuron

A former senior executive of Swiss wealth manager Lombard Odier has left the firm to launch his own advisory outfit aimed at family office clients.

Stéphane Monier, who joined the Geneva-based private bank in 2009 and served as its chief investment officer (CIO) for over a decade, set up his new firm, Societe Financiere des Joanins Sarl, in March. The business is registered in the Swiss canton of Valais.

The new firm will offer discretionary asset management services to family offices, wealth planning services and advice on global asset allocations.

‘Taking on a new challenge’

For Monier, the move comes after a long career in Swiss banking and financial services, which has included stints as a senior fixed income portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan and as the global head of fixed income and currencies at Fortis Investments in London.

He also worked for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority in the UAE between 1998 and 2006, where he managed fixed income assets and the currencies portfolio of the sovereign wealth fund.

Last April, Lombard Odier announced that it had hired Michael Strobaek from Credit Suisse’s global wealth management division to take on Monier’s role.

Strobaek took up the post in November, with Monier staying on until last month to ‘ensure a smooth handover of his responsibilities before taking on a new challenge,’ according to Lombard Odier.

The private banking firm added that it had expressed gratitude to Monier for ‘having successfully created and established Lombard Odier Investment Solutions as we know it today.’