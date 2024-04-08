Schroders Family Office Service stalwart Clare Anderson appointed global head

Clare Anderson (left) pictured with Samuel Bosanquet and Charlotte Filsell of the Schroders Family Office Service team, photographed for Spear’s at the OWO Residences by Raffles / Image: Sebastian Nevols

Clare Anderson has been appointed global head of Schroders Family Office Service.

Anderson, previously UK head of Schroders Family Office Service, will now be responsible for coordinating services across the firm’s global wealth network.

‘Clare Anderson will be responsible for ensuring that the services we offer to ultra-high-net-worth families and their advisers continue to meet their evolving needs,’ the firm said in an email statement announcing the move. ‘This appointment will further enhance the experience of these important clients, many of whom have family members and interests across the world.’

Anderson, a Schroders stalwart and Spear’s recommended UHNW wealth manager, started her career at the firm more than 25 years ago – just three days after her graduation from St Andrews. She previously told Spear’s she initially just wanted to ‘earn money and go travelling’, but was soon drawn in by the addictive nature of private wealth management.

Under her leadership, Schroders Family Office Service was named Family Office Provider of the Year at the Spear’s Awards 2023. The judges noted the team had led the way by developing a toolkit that consolidates reporting across a family’s entire asset base in a standardised and secure digital form.

‘We’re very lucky to still be a family-owned and family-controlled business, with all the rigour of a FTSE 100 company, but the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation of a family office at its heart,’ Anderson said at the time.

It was one of a number of Schroders appointments announced on Monday.

Lyn Tomlinson, Schroders Wealth Management’s head of philanthropy and impact, will also take up the role of head of impact solutions for the Schroders Group. As part of her expanded remit, she will be tasked with developing the impact solutions offering for clients.

Alex Ross-Parkinson has been appointed to the newly created role of head of family office business development for the Schroders Group.

Mary-Anne Daly, Schroders’ global head of wealth management and CEO of Cazenove Capital, added: ‘We are delighted to announce these new roles across wealth management and Schroders, which confirm the importance we place on tailoring our service to distinct client groups and sharing knowledge and best practice across the Group for the benefit of our clients.’