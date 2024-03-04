London climbs to second place in Schroders 2024 Global Cities Index

London is ranked second place in the Schroders 2024 Global Cities Index despite its underwhelming review / Image: Shutterstock

London has taken second place in Schroders 2024 Global Cities Index thanks to its ‘economic performance and innovation ecosystem’.

The British capital ranks only behind San Francisco, California, which is one of 14 US cities to make the top 30. Global hubs including Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris, Sydney, Toronto and Stockholm also feature.

Manchester punches above its weight to round out the top 30, according to Schroders, with the Northern Powerhouse measuring up to international capitals and American cities like Houston, Dallas and Phoenix.

The Schroders 2024 Global Cities Index judges cities on four criteria: economy, environment, innovation and transportation. Performance in each metric is graded, with a final score given out of 10.

The annual rankings aim to identify cities ‘which combine economic dynamism with high quality educational institutions, transformational environmental policies and excellent transport infrastructure’.

Mighty Manchester

Manchester ‘punches above its weight’ to make the top 30 of the Schroders 2024 Global Cities Index / Image: Shutterstock

After dropping from first to third in last year’s rankings, London was elevated to second place. Manchester, meanwhile, scored 7.94, placing it just 0.2 behind Phoenix, Arizona.

Manchester was supported by its ‘relatively high environmental score due to its naturally cooler climate and low exposure to natural hazards, alongside strong net zero policies with specified emission reduction targets’.

Shenzhen remains the top-ranked Chinese city, as it ‘remains at the forefront of the consumer electronics industry’. This is despite much tougher economic conditions in China given the slump in real estate and the insolvency of some large-scale developers. It was a challenging year for Chinese cities overall, with both Beijing and Hangzhou dropping out of the top 30.

Hugo Machin, portfolio manager for Schroders Global Cities, noted larger US cities like Houston and Dallas have performed well owing to a readjustment of the transportation score, which now judges ‘overall transport time’ as opposed to the ‘walking time’ previously taken into account.

He added: ‘Moreover, whilst it will hardly be a revelation to many, data continues to indicate that wealthy citizens are continuing to move to locations that have low crime rates and tax thresholds. This is why Austin, Miami and Charlotte have grown strongly in recent years with Austin now home to more fortune 500 companies than any other location in the US.’