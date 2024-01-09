View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Wealth
January 9, 2024

C. Hoare & Co. appoints 10th generation family member as newest partner

Abigail Malortie, a descendant of founder Sir Richard Hoare, is the 51st partner of the UK's oldest privately-owned bank

By Stephanie Bridger-Linning

c. hoare and co
Abigail Malortie joins seven other partners (four pictured), all of whom are family members / Image: Christopher Doyle
Abigail Malortie is the newest partner of C. Hoare & Co.

C. Hoare & Co., the UK’s oldest privately-owned bank, has announced the appointment of 10th generation family member Abigail Malortie as its newest partner. 

Malortie joined C. Hoare & Co. in December 2020 and has held a number of roles within the product, trusts & estates, risk, finance and treasury teams. She becomes the 51st partner in the private bank’s history – and the fourth woman. 

[See also: How C. Hoare & Co. became the oldest family-owned bank in the world]

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

A Cambridge University graduate, Malortie qualified as a solicitor before moving into the charity sector, where she worked as a community organiser and co-founded educational charity Centre for London. She went on to work as a strategy adviser in the Department for Education and later as a strategy consultant at EY-Parthenon.

In a statement, the bank said Malortie had been ‘instrumental’ in ‘embedding the bank’s purpose – to be “good bankers and good citizens” – within the business’ and led the firm’s B-Corp certification.

c. hoare and co alexander hoare
Former CEO Alexander Hoare became a partner in 1987 while still in his twenties / Photography: Christopher Doyle
c. hoare and co amy rodwell
Amy Rodwell is the first member of the 12th generation of the family to become a partner / Photography: Christopher Doyle

C. Hoare & Co. was founded in 1672 by the ​​goldsmith Richard Hoare and moved to its current home on Fleet Street in 1690. Some 351 years later, the bank is still doing business under the famous sign of the golden bottle and remains under the watchful eye of Sir Richard’s descendants.

[See also: The UK’s best private banks: the exclusive institutions UHNWs trust with their money]

Content from our partners
Working with the next generation: the changing expectations of the private client community
Working with the next generation: the changing expectations of the private client community
Indulge in a VIP shopping experience at Aranyani's flagship store in Mayfair
Indulge in a VIP shopping experience at Aranyani’s flagship store in Mayfair
Why do HNW families love Dulwich College (Singapore)?
Why do HNW families love Dulwich College (Singapore)?

Partners are all selected from the pool of roughly 2,500 Hoare cousins. Six of the eight current partners are 11th generation descendants of the founder. The seventh partner, appointed in November 2021, was the first of the 12th generation to be recruited: Amy Rodwell. Rodwell, an Arabic graduate from Leeds University, was also the first non-Hoare-surnamed family member to be a partner. She is now followed by Abigail Malortie. 

Speaking to Spear’s contributing editor Alec Marsh for a feature marking the bank’s 250th anniversary, partner and director Alexander Hoare explained that finding the brightest and best family members has been part of the C. Hoare & Co. formula from the beginning.

‘You don’t want people who’ll just treat it as a nice sinecure,’ he said. ‘You want people who’ll own it. I am looking for people that are quite capable enough to have good careers anywhere, not people who have got the right gene pool.’

c. hoare and co Venetia Hoare
Venetia Hoare became a partner in 1996 and was the first woman to do so / Photography: Christopher Doyle
c. hoare and co rennie hoare
You’ve succeeded when you are succeeded,’ says Rennie Hoare – the bank’s head of philanthropy / Photography: Christopher Doyle

Topics in this article : ,
Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor