Spear’s 500 research calendar: the dates to know

The Spear’s 500 is an internationally recognised index that presents the definitive annual rankings of the top private client advisers, service providers and companies that cater to HNWs. From wealth managers to family lawyers, accountants to art advisers, these are the names you need to know.

Below, we share the Spear's 500 research calendar complete with information on the indices represented, the deadline for submissions and the date each index is published online. The rankings are also published in an annual print edition of the Spear's 500.

Spear’s 500 methodology

To assemble this annual who’s who, the Spear’s research unit, led by Ian Douglas, conducts site visits, face-to-face and video interviews of the advisers involved. The team reviews data supplied by third party providers, as well as inviting companies and individuals to submit information using a form designed by Spear’s for the purpose.

References by disinterested but knowledgeable third parties are our gold standard and all potential candidates for inclusion are independently scored using a proprietary framework tuned to each index, which forms the basis, but not the final result, of the Spear’s decisions to recommend.

Each recommended adviser is given an online profile on the dedicated spears500.com, which allows users to search and filter the Spear’s database of 2,000 private client advisers to find one (or more) to meet their specific requirements. Adviser profiles written by the Spear’s editorial team can be enhanced with additional information provided by the adviser and/or their firm. Profiles on spears500.com also have ‘attributes’ that detail factors such as an adviser’s location, their specialist expertise and information about their client base.

How to take part

The Spear’s 500 research calendar