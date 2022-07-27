The best employment lawyers for senior executives, wealth managers and family offices in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best employment lawyers for senior executives, wealth managers and family offices. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

A good employment lawyer can be an invaluable ally, especially when business relationships threaten to turn sour. Many represent both companies and individuals, and can deal with matters including contracts, dismissal, discrimination and redundancy.

The best employment lawyers will be adept at settling matters swiftly and smoothly, avoiding court where possible – but making sure to do what is necessary to secure the best result for their client.

The 2022 rankings features senior players such as Elaine Aarons from Withers, who looks after many of the City’s most senior executives and Gunnercooke’s formidable duo, Jonathan Golden and Wyn Lewis, who both boast more than 30 years’ experience in the contentious and non-contentious aspects of employment. The list is also formed of newcomers such as Jeremy Kleinfeld of DKLM, a top lawyer who is also a well-respected mediator, and Matt Gingell who founded Lombards to tackle issues from redundancies to restructurings to TUPE transfers.

Spear's publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs.

The employment lawyers featured are included in the table below, along with links to their companies.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

