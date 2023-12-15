Visit carpo’s new flagship Store on Glasshouse Street London

The new carpo flagship store on Glasshouse Street, London

The new carpo store showcases a new product range exclusive to the London boutique. You can enjoy indulgent ice creams, from Greek Pistachio to Double Espresso, paired with unique carpo toppings, from nuts and granola to delicious nut pastes, such as Hazelnut and Almond Paste with Honey and Cocoa, Pistachio and Peanut Butter.

Enjoy a range of authentic Greek yoghurt bowls blended with pure thyme honey and topped with nutritious freshly roasted nuts, from the Green Wellness Bowl with spirulina, chia seeds, granola nuts and honey to Mental Health Booster with hazelnut and almond paste cocoa, granola cocoa and honey.

A mouth-watering vegetarian option, Veggie Pistachio Bowl, is also available, with soya yoghurt, oats, pure pistachio paste, granola nuts, pistachio kernels, and honey. A variety of distinctive smoothies is a must-have addition to their portfolio: Pistachio, Berries Biscuit, Cocoa Honey, and Hazelnut Banana, all packed with nutritional values available to eat in or takeaway.



Situated in one of the Crown Estate’s most iconic listed buildings, 10 Glasshouse Street marks a significant milestone as carpo celebrates its 10th anniversary in the capital.

Set across two storeys, the new Glasshouse Street concept store, located off Regent Street just moments from Piccadilly Square, features extended indoor and outdoor seating areas.



10 Glasshouse St, London W1B 5AR, Opening hours Monday – Saturday 8am – 9.30pm, Sunday – 10am – 8pm, www.carpoworld.com