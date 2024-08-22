First look: Inside £8.95m London manor with hidden wartime ties to Eisenhower

Telegraph House, launched today by Harrods Estates, was built on the site of Eisenhower's wartime home / Image: Harrods Estates

An impressive prime property with wartime connections to President Eisenhower has come to market for £8.95 million.

Telegraph House, launched today by Harrods Estates, was built on the west London site of Telegraph Cottage, which served as the principal residence of General Dwight D. Eisenhower in the lead up to D-Day.

The seven-bedroom property boasts a palatial staircase and entrance hall / Image: Harrods Estates

Eisenhower, who served as the supreme commander of Allied forces in Western Europe and was headquartered at nearby Bushy Park, took extensive steps to safeguard his privacy and security during his stint in the UK. As such, only select confidants knew where the general resided. This inner circle included General Omar N. Bradley, who commanded all US ground forces on D-Day, and Commander Harry Butcher, an aide who arranged for private rides in Richmond Park on days when it was closed to the public.

‘During the Second World War, the original Telegraph Cottage provided Eisenhower with a peaceful retreat, offering him respite amidst some of the most critical moments in history,’ explains Shaun Drummond, residential director at Harrods Estates.

A palatial home

The indoor pool benefits from natural skylights above / Image: Harrods Estates

The original cottage, located within walking distance to Richmond Park, was destroyed by fire in 1987 and was replaced by five detached houses, including the one for sale, within a small, private gated development.

The neo-Georgian property offers accommodation across 12,476 sq ft, including seven bedroom suites, four reception rooms and a double-height entrance hall. It also benefits from entertaining and leisure facilities including an orangery, cinema room, gym and 35ft swimming pool.

The neo-Georgian manor boasts an orangery for entertaining / Image: Harrods Estates

Drummond adds: ‘Built on the site of President Eisenhower’s clandestine wartime residence, this neo-Georgian detached house masterfully combines timeless elegance with contemporary comfort.

‘Today, this prestigious location affords a lifestyle that echoes the tranquillity and convenience once sought by one of the 20th century’s most influential figures. Telegraph House is a true treasure, presenting an extraordinary way of life within a setting rich in history.’