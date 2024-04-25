Harry Handelsman makes a mark on East London with £17.5 million penthouse

The Olympics in 2012 kickstarted demand in E20 / Image: Taran Wilkhu/Sotheby’s International Realty

A 40th-floor penthouse apartment ‘brought to life’ by property developer Harry Handelsman has come to market for £17.5 million.

Designed by New York architect Alexander Gorlin, the 4,615 sq ft, three bedroom apartment at Manhattan Loft Gardens in Stratford was overseen by Handelsman, the man behind the Chiltern Firehouse and the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, according to listing agent Becky Fatemi of UK Sotheby’s International Realty, a Spear’s Top Flight property agent.



‘Harry doesn’t follow trends, he sets them,’ Fatemi said. ‘This is a rare gem in the London luxury property market that stands out thanks to its awe-inspiring views and unique architectural brilliance.’

The primary bedroom has a large wardrobe area / Image: Taran Wilkhu/Sotheby’s International Realty The bathrooms are designed in marble / Image: Taran Wilkhu/Sotheby’s International Realty

Handelsman, the CEO of Manhattan Loft Corporation, introduced London to New York-style loft-living back in the early 90s through his conversion of abandoned industrial buildings into chic apartments in then unloved areas of a city then deep in recession.



On his latest skyline-defining and destination-driven projects, Handelsman worked with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) Architects, the firm behind One World Trade Center in New York and the Burj Khalifa, to create a double-cantilever skyscraper, that houses the Manhattan Loft Gardens above design hotel, The Stratford.



The loft-style interiors across two floors was designed by the award-winning Alexander Gorlin and chic Parian designers Studio KO, and is centred around an open plan living area with a statement staircase and oak flooring.

Available on the market for the first time, this penthouse apartment is one of the largest and highest in Stratford / Image: Taran Wilkhu/Sotheby’s International Realty Views across to the Shard and the City / Image: Taran Wilkhu/Sotheby’s International Realty

Available on the market for the first time, the property features a luxurious open-plan kitchen and three generously sized bedrooms with three marble bathrooms. The apartment also enjoys underfloor heating and an integrated cooling system while the floor-to-ceiling windows flood each apartment with natural light and provide views that stretch across London to Essex and Surrey.

The 42-storey Manhattan Loft Gardens has three rooftop gardens, a fitness centre, co-working spaces and a 24-hour concierge.

The bedroom suite is flooded with natural light / Image: Taran Wilkhu/Sotheby’s International Realty The flat has views across London and beyond / Image: Taran Wilkhu/Sotheby’s International Realty

Fatemi said the neighbourhood ‘lives and breathes the rich transformational legacy of the Olympics’.

‘The abundant use of glass in the penthouse ensures that the space is constantly filled with light, accentuating the ornate detailing and modern touches. This penthouse perfectly demonstrates that the height of luxury is not confined to the postcodes of Prime Central London.’

The entrance features a winding iron staircase that leads up to the open-plan primary living space / Image: Taran Wilkhu/Sotheby’s International Realty The penthouse offers awe-inspiring views and unique architectural brilliance, Sotheby’s International Realty says / Image: Manhattan Loft Gardens

Handelsman said: ‘It has been such a pleasure to be part of the evolution of this exciting part of London with the creation of Manhattan Loft Gardens; my vision was to create a gravitational point and real community here, and I’ve watched it grow into a true hub that has given the area a legacy for Londoners beyond the Olympics.

‘At Manhattan Loft Gardens, the hotel lobby is an extension of owners’ homes as a meeting place or workspace, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed entertaining in the Penthouse here; the open kitchen and large living area with expansive views of London rolling out below makes for a spectacular place to host.’