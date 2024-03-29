1 Mayfair: John Caudwell’s £2 billion London property scheme nears completion

1 Mayfair, a £2 billion residential development, is set to welcome residents in 2025 / Image: Caudwell

Property developer Caudwell has revealed the latest details of its £2 billion London residential scheme, 1 Mayfair.

Scheduled for completion in Q3 2025, the development, which occupies the site of a former car park and hotel, will offer 24 principal residences, including lateral apartments, penthouses and townhouses, as well as five additional studios/staff suites.

The jewel in the crown will be the marquee penthouse, which will occupy three of the uppermost floors and offer views over London towards Hyde Park, Big Ben and St Paul’s Cathedral.

The ultra-prime residential development is built around a classically designed garden (pictured in CGI) / Image: Caudwell

‘Our vision for 1 Mayfair is to deliver a legacy for London in the form of a landmark residential scheme of such superlative quality and outstanding design that it will be worthy of an architectural listing and conservation for generations to come,’ says businessman and philanthropist John Caudwell, founder of Caudwell.

To achieve such lofty aims the company has partnered with New York-based architect Robert A.M. Stern of RAMSA and American-Chilean designer Juan Pablo (J.P.) Molyneux.

Computer-generated images released this week give the first idea of what to expect from the grand, 197,500 sq ft development, which is centred around a classically designed garden, complete with water features.

A computer-generated image of the rotunda gives an idea of the palatial interiors the development will offer / Image: Caudwell

There is also an impression of the rotunda, accessed via the South Audley Street entrance, which boasts a circular colonnade and domed ceiling with hand-painted frescos. The developers claim this is the first rotunda to be built in Mayfair since 1772.

Off the rotunda is a palatial reception room with double-height ceiling and 20ft French windows overlooking the central garden. Elsewhere, there is a Crystal Gallery – a glass panelled hallway intended to evoke the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles – library and health spa with a 20m swimming pool.

The first show home will be unveiled later this year and will come to market soon after. Yet there has already been interest in the development, according to Lars Christiaanse, group director of sales at Caudwell.

‘We have had over 80 registrations of interest from pre-qualified potential buyers and we have also had a couple of offers from buyers on particular residences they want to secure early, with several others under discussion,’ he tells Spear’s. ‘So we are extremely pleased with the high level of interest across the various residence types.’

Planning permission for the project was approved before Westminster council introduced its 2,150 sq ft limitation, and Caudwell is hopeful the size and scale of the residences will appeal to a ‘broad range of buyers’.

Christiaanse adds: ‘Well informed buyers are aware that the development boom in Mayfair of the last few years has ended and that there is now a significant shortage of large newly built luxury homes available for sale in relation to demand.’