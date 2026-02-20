Hollywood’s go-to divorce lawyer fronts ‘dump him’ fashion campaign

Many of Laura Wasser's clients, such as Kim Kardashian and Ryan Reynolds, are comfortable in front of the camera // Image: Zoey Grossman for Reformation

When conjuring the image of a lawyer, most people think of someone in a white shirt, black jacket and black shoes to match. A sweatshirt saying ‘dump him’ is perhaps less obvious.

Divorce lawyer to the stars Laura Wasser has shaken off her barrister’s wig to star in US fashion brand Reformation’s latest campaign. Modelling a grey sweatshirt with the words ‘dump him’ printed in bold letters on the front, Wasser emits a no-frills attitude towards divorce.

The Reformation website described the collection as having been ‘made for women who don’t settle, in court or when it comes to clothes. Featuring sexy, empowering things, and a limited-edition Dump Him Sweatshirt, in case your friends keep asking you for relationship advice.’

While there is a level of stardom to Wasser’s campaign, it should not be mistaken for a vanity project. One hundred per cent of the proceeds from the sweatshirt’s sales will go to the Harriet Buhai Centre for Family Law, a Los Angeles-based organisation offering free legal services to low-income individuals.

Wasser has been known to file for divorce on the eve of a holiday, such as Christmas Eve, in a strategic move to put pressure on the other side // Image: Zoey Grossman for Reformation

Wasser is best known for having worked on some of Hollywood’s most high-profile divorce cases in recent years: she helped extricate Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, Stevie Wonder, Johnny Depp and Ryan Reynolds, to name but a few. Perhaps most famously, she worked on two separate divorces for Kim Kardashian, first from NBA player Kris Humphries in 2013 and from Kanye West in 2021.

Her Hollywood connections allegedly made their way onto the silver screen as well. It was rumoured that Wasser was the inspiration for Laura Dern’s Oscar-winning performance in the 2019 film Marriage Story.

One hundred per cent of proceeds from the sweatshirt will go to the Harriet Buhai Centre for Family // Image: Zoey Grossman for Reformation

Dennis Wasser, her father, worked on equally high-profile divorce cases, having represented clients such as Mia Farrow and Steven Spielberg, and once told CNN that his daughter was conceived on the night he passed the California Bar. Ensuring his legal lineage remained strong, he called her Laura Allison Wasser so that her initials would spell ‘LAW’. She is now a partner at the firm her father founded, Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles.

This is not Wasser’s first foray into the world of retail. She wrote a book entitled It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way: How to Divorce without Destroying Your Family or Bankrupting Yourself in 2013, which provides advice for modern-day divorcées.