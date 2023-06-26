Project Sparta: Heesen’s spa-fuelled superyacht ready for the high seas

Yacht builder Heesen has just launched its largest ever steel superyacht, a 67-metre vessel named ‘Project Sparta’, owing to its gladiatorial strength and its extensive spa and wellness offering on board.

Proudly glowing in ‘Venetian’ red and ‘snow white’, the 1200 GT vessel is now in its final commissioning stages in the Heesen harbour, before it heads for rigorous trials in the North Sea.

With enough space for a 65-square-metre wellness area, which features an elliptical pool, a steam room, sauna and gym, Project Sparta has taken the crown for the largest steel yacht in Heesen’s fleet from the 60-metre Lusine ship, which was on display at last year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

Alongside the 6.5-metre infinity pool there’s a private ‘owners’ deck’ – suitable for an UHNW yacht aficionado who needs the occasional break from their hosting duties at lively parties out at sea. And, with a capacity for 12 guests, two staff and 14 crew members, lively entertaining is the aim of the game.

There are ample spaces for relaxation and rest on board, with two owners’ suites on the private deck and four guest rooms.

Heesen’s largest ever steel superyacht emits a masterful glow into the deep blue. Image: Heesen Yachts The vessel features a 65-square-metre spa and wellness centre. Image: Heesen Yachts

Winch Design has drawn upon nature to dress and decorate the boat’s interiors, with the three separate decks reflecting the earth, water and air.

An earth-inspired ‘main saloon’ contains a set of dining chairs which have been upholstered in palm leaves, while a solid oak coffee table with a ‘forest green’ marble surface takes centre stage in the room.

Meanwhile, in the cosy master suite – which ‘beautifully captures the lightness of air,’ according to the shipbuilder – there are soft fabrics and sky blue tones.

‘State of the art’ in-house engineering at Heesen

The crew quarters and technical elements of Project Sparta have been designed at Heesen’s shipyard in Oss, while the vessel’s striking interior cabinets have also been designed ‘in-house’, several hundred kilometres away at Heesen’s factory in Winterswijk.

With 100 craftspeople, the shipbuilder is one of the few in the world with its own cabinet-making facilities. The firm says it deploys ‘state of the art machinery’ and searches for ‘the best veneers, precious leathers and premium fabrics.’

Pictured at Heesen’s shipyard in Oss, the voyager proudly sports a ‘Venetian red’ stripe. Image: Heesen Yachts The technical elements and crew quarters of Project Sparta have been put together at Heesen’s shipyard in Oss. Image: Heesen Yachts

‘We take pride in our ability to create complex custom yachts that are expertly engineered and built to meet the highest Dutch quality standard,’ says Peter van der Zanden, Heesen’s head of engineering.

‘Our team eagerly embraces the challenges posed by full-custom yachts. It’s an opportunity for us to showcase the exceptional levels of excellence we can achieve. Sparta is a testament to our commitment to delivering the finest superyachts’.

One lucky UHNW might soon be sailing away on the 12-guest, 1200 GT ship. Image: Heesen Yachts

Arthur Brouwer, Heesen’s CEO, adds that the firm rises to the challenge of creating full-custom yachts with ‘great enthusiasm’.

‘[The] construction embodies the personality of their owners and offers us the opportunity to demonstrate the incredible levels of excellence our teams can achieve,’ Brouwer says.

Main Image: Heesen Yachts