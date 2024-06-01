One Aldwych: A buzzy gateway to London’s West End

The Signature Suites capitalise on the outstanding views over Waterloo Bridge to the South Bank

Occupying an Edwardian building conceived by the architects behind The Ritz and the RAC Club, the privately-owned One Aldwych delivers luxury to a crowd of city-slickers and cultured tourists.

Location

A short stroll from Waterloo, Covent Garden and the theatres of the West End (the Lyceum, home of The Lion King is literally across the street), One Aldwych offers one of the best-connected locations in London. Tourists gamely venture out on foot to explore the delights of the capital’s most popular hotspots, while packs of corporate colleagues descend upon the bar after work.

Rooms & Suites

There are 86 rooms and 16 suites, including the spectacular Somerset Suite, whose curved main window (a reflection of the building’s distinctive shape) offers breathtaking views across Waterloo Bridge to the Southbank.

The guest rooms were redesigned in 2019 by British designer Robert Angell, who engaged a number of independent British suppliers to create a streamlined, calming space. Think: timber-panelled entrance halls, floors with inlay rugs, soft warm lighting and a muted colour scheme that means One Aldwych feels more like a private residence than a central London hotel.

The bedrooms have a calming, residential feel

Dining

The heart of the hotel is the buzzy Lobby Bar, an airy, double-height space which is popular for breakfast meetings, light lunches or cocktails in the evening. On Thursdays, live jazz adds to the sense of atmosphere but this spot is popular even on a rainy Wednesday. Overlooking the space is the mezzanine Indigo restaurant, where executive chef Dominic Teague serves a seafood-led menu using ingredients from a selection of farmers, fishmongers and butchers. Although the white tablecloth restaurant presents a certain refinement, service is not stuffy and families are welcome.

The buzzy Lobby Bar at One Aldwych is a double-height space popular with guests and Londoners alike

Amenities

In addition to the swimming pool and gym, One Aldwych boasts a screening room, where the hotel hosts a series of ‘film and fizz’ evenings for guests and Londoners to enjoy a movie after dining at Indigo.

The Verdict

A buzzy, luxurious city bolthole right in the heart of London.

onealdwych.com