Most expensive Ferrari ever sold at auction: 1962 330 LM/250 GTO fetches $51.7 million

A 1962 330 LM/250 GTO has become the most expensive Ferrari ever sold at auction.

After nearly four decades in private ownership, Chassis 3765 was bought for $51.7 million in a sale hosted by RM Sotheby’s at Sotheby’s New York.

Described as the ‘Holy Grail of the sports car pantheon’, the car is the only GTO Tipo 1962 raced by Scuderia Ferrari and boasts a glittering racing history. It earns its place in the record books behind the most expensive car ever sold at auction: the 1955 Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe which fetched $142 million in 2022.

Most expensive Ferrari is ‘one of the world’s most desirable objects’

Gord Duff, RM Sotheby’s Global Head of Auctions, said of the sale: ‘Celebrating this sale during Sotheby’s marquee week highlights the unparalleled stature of this Ferrari as one of the world’s most desirable objects.

‘The result, achieved through collaboration between Ferrari, RM Sotheby’s, and Sotheby’s, echoes our mutual pursuit of perfection—mirroring the very ethos Enzo Ferrari embodied when designing this car. Fetching $51.7 million, this transaction adds a new chapter to a vehicle with an unmatched legacy. Now, it ranks among the most expensive cars sold at auction, a true testament to its singular place in history.’

Sotheby’s New York hugely successful autumn sales season also saw the sale of Picasso’s Femme à la montre, a vivid portrait of his muse and lover Marie-Thérèse Walter, for $139.4 million. It became the second most valuable painting by the artist.

The 1962 Ferrari 330 LM/250 GTO’s impeccable racing pedigree

The 1962 Ferrari 330 LM/250 GTO’s racing history includes a class win and a 2nd overall finish at the 1962 Nürburgring 1000 KM. It was piloted by Mike Parkes and Lorenzo Bandini for Scuderia Ferrari at the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans, and also secured the position of runner-up in the 1965 Sicilian Hillclimb Championship.

Previously owned by a chairman of the Ferrari Club of America, the car won an FCA Platinum Award and the Coppa Bella Macchina at the Cavallino Classic, placed 2nd in the GTO class at the 2011 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and received a Best of Show at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

The new owner will have the opportunity to showcase the Ferrari at major concours d’elegance and marque gatherings worldwide.

