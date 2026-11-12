If you know, you know: jewellery leaves the logos behind

Left to right, top to bottom: The Noelle ring by Spinelli Kilcollin, Polly Wales 18ct gold rainbow Arcus sapphire skull ring, Cece Jewellery 18ct yellow gold L&B medallion, Jessica McCormack emerald and diamond Gypset hoop earrings, Blue peony signet ring by Castro // Image: Spear's

The realisation that you have, accidentally, worn the same thing as somebody else to a social occasion usually falls somewhere between awkward and mortifying. But, with a certain kind of jewellery, it can be cause for connection, especially if the piece is an ‘IYKYK’ design: under-the-radar, devoid of logos, yet instantly recognisable to those in the know.

The New York brand FoundRae, which this summer opened a store on Mayfair’s Mount Street, is a case in point. There are countless talismanic gold medallions out there but, if you’re familiar with its distinctive symbols and tactile finish, FoundRae’s are unmistakable.

‘If I walked into a party wearing a FoundRae necklace and saw somebody else wearing one, I’d feel like we’re part of something larger, and it’s a good feeling,’ says the jewellery curator and consultant Archana Thani. ‘There are so many talking points. I wouldn’t necessarily feel that way about a [Cartier] Love bangle.’

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French designer Marie Lichtenberg garnered a cult following for her barrel-shaped lockets, inspired by traditional taviz amulets. The design was so widely copied that she launched her own costume jewellery dupes. But a trained eye will always recognise the meticulous finish and delicate details of the original.

Just as it could easily spot a ‘cast not set’ piece by Polly Wales, where gemstones appear to emerge from molten gold; a mixed-metal linked ring by Spinelli Kilcollin; a masterfully engraved signet by Castro Smith, whose artworks are illuminated by bright pops of ceramic; or one of Cece Fein-Hughes’ miniature enamelled portraits.

‘These brands all have an incredibly strong design language, you don’t need to see a logo to recognise the hand of the designer,’ says Nombulelo Makombe, jewellery buyer at Liberty. ‘They have created such distinctive codes that the pieces can be a spark for connection between people who understand the jewellery.’

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While the traditional jewellery icons might communicate wealth and status, IYKYK jewels semaphore taste and the cachet that comes with being an early adopter.

‘Customers are increasingly looking for jewellery that says something about their taste rather than simply their spending power,’ says Makombe. ‘There is a particular pleasure in wearing something that another jewellery lover recognises, but that isn’t obvious to everybody else.’

Join the club

A distinctive design language is one part of the story. Elite IYKYK designers also create a universe that people want to belong to.

‘It’s about having an intentional approach to styling, knowing who the woman is and how she’s going to wear it,’ says Thani. ‘Then there’s the third element: the experience they provide.’ In August, FoundRae hosted Camp FoundRae, which saw guests crafting, weaving and toasting marshmallows around campfires in Montauk.

After all, humans crave connection. Many of today’s IYKYK jewellery brands offer personalised, pick-your-own-adventure pieces, satisfying the desire for individuality among ubiquity. Alike but not identical, personalised pieces become talking points; their wearers part of a secret society of bejewelled storytelling.

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The challenge for designers lies in balancing insider exclusivity with growth.

‘You don’t want it to become overleveraged to the point where everybody’s wearing it and it becomes uncool,’ says Thani. ‘Nobody wants the Burberry case study to happen to them, right?’

There are huge rewards for getting it right. Take Jessica McCormack, who made antique-style diamonds modern, wearable and desirable among a fashion-conscious crowd, with fans including Zendaya and Dua Lipa. Her distinctive design language is coupled with a thoughtfully curated aesthetic universe that plays out digitally and in real life, as at her Summer Solstice party, co-hosted by Zoë Kravitz and Carey Mulligan, which saw Mount Street Gardens transformed into McCormack’s Tavern.

The brand’s sales have grown 60 per cent year-on-year to £60 million, and this summer it opened its second US boutique. With an ever-growing tribe of women joining McCormack’s ‘Gypset girl gang’, many smaller IYKYK brands will see it as proof that their insider appeal can coexist with commercial success.

This article first appeared in the 20th anniversary edition of Spear’s Magazine (Issue 101). Click here to subscribe