December 11, 2023

Manhattan elegance is on the menu at the Peninsula New York

Forget sloppy rounds of Prosecco, this Midtown Manhattan restaurant proves it's possible to do bottomless brunches in style

By Stephanie Bridger-Linning

Clement at the Peninsula New York / Image: The Peninsula

As the newly-opened Peninsula London sails into the festive season with the launch of its new spa and wellness centre, Clement Restaurant at its sister hotel in New York offers the classic refinement that’s made the brand world-famous.

Location 

Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The Peninsula New York is the perfect base from which to explore so much of what this remarkable city has to offer, particularly over the festive season.

Interiors & Design 

Reached via the grand staircase in the lobby of the hotel, Clement Restaurant was designed by ​​Yabu Pushelberg and has the feeling of a polished New York City apartment with spacious rooms waiting to be discovered. A pared back colour palette imbues the space with a sense of timeless elegance.

Food & Drink 

To dine at Clement is to feel as though one has been invited into the finest New York townhouse / Image: The Peninsula

Spear’s sampled the Weekend Brunch at Clement Restaurant, which is popular with Manhattanites and tourists alike. 

The menu ranges from indulgent classics like the Eggs Norwegian (made with Catskill smoked salmon) and French Toast to the chef specials: Korean Style Chicken and Cheddar Scallion Waffle and Benedict Royal. Start with a selection of pastries and end with a fresh fruit platter. If you have room, order the Buttermilk Pancakes on the side. 

Toast to the city with a breakfast cocktail – or let loose and opt for a two-hour bottomless brunch for $75pp. (Unlike some offerings in the UK, this one remains a civilised affair throughout). 

Service 

Simply fantastic. The staff at Clement Restaurant are personable, attentive and make the whole experience a joy. On being notified that it was one of our party’s birthday, the team produced an exquisite cake – topped with a candle – and ensured she was showered with all of the fuss that one could desire.

Worth Knowing 

Ask for a seat by the large arched window for views of the bustling street down below. 

The Verdict 

A classic – and classy – take on a New York weekend brunch. 

www.peninsula.com

