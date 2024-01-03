Why do HNW families love Dulwich College (Singapore)?

Pupils at Dulwich College (Singapore)

Following Dulwich College (Singapore)’s School of the Year nomination at the recent Spear’s Awards 2023, Head of College Nick Magnus explains how the school prides itself on educating vibrant, globally-minded students with the ability and drive to ‘make a positive impact in the world’.

Congratulations on being nominated for the Spear’s Awards 2023. What does it mean to Dulwich College (Singapore) to have been nominated?

It was a pleasant surprise, and we were proud to be the only school nominated in Asia. It means that what Dulwich College (Singapore) stands for and what we hope to achieve is being recognised on an international scale. Spear’s is the arbiter of some of the world’s finest services suppliers for HNW families, and we were delighted to be nominated as School of the Year in the recent awards.

What do you think distinguishes the approach you take to your work?

Students are at the heart of everything we do, and we are a family. Everything we do for the College, whether employing a new Head of DUCKS or creating our 5-year strategic plan, has come about via discourse with and listening to our community. Our vision is to encourage our students to go forth and make a positive difference in the world. We aim to create learning environments where students develop the knowledge, skills, and motivation to positively impact society and the planet. In short, we want them to Live Worldwise, and our new co-constructed Guiding Statements will guide us to achieve this.

What makes you most proud of your career and your school?

I am proud of the community we have established since we opened our doors 10 years ago. This year, we are celebrating our 10th Anniversary, and it fills me with pride to see so many of our Founding Families and Founding Staff still with us. We have remained true to our word and mission despite our exponential growth. Our families are attracted to our academic achievements and the breadth of our holistic curriculum. However, what stands us apart is our dedication to creating global citizens with a solid moral compass, a sense of identity and upholding values of respect, courtesy, and good manners. I am always proud to wave off the graduating cohort into the world, knowing that they will be able to face the rigours of life in the 21st century with confidence.

What forces and trends do you think are shaping top schools globally right now, and how do you think it will change in the future?

Importantly, Global Citizenship and, in particular, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are finally more than buzzwords or virtue signalling in forward-thinking schools globally. DEI forms one of our six guiding statements that help drive our vision – of our students making a positive difference in the world. With geo-politics causing widespread fractions and divisions, we must build a caring culture of safety, compassion, and inclusion, celebrating the diverse nature of our community and providing a voice and sense of belonging for all.

As for the future, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping every industry and field of human activity, including education. We are seeing the rise of AI tools that have the power to transform the way we learn, making it more personalised, engaging, and accessible. There will be challenges, but the opportunities are endless and hugely exciting.

What do you think draws HNWs to having their children educated at Dulwich College (Singapore)?

Families are attracted to the fact that we are proudly connected to Dulwich College in London; with that, we draw on 400 years of excellence and tradition. Every day, we embody the best of the traditions of a good British Independent school through our ethos and values and the opportunities we provide for our young people to confidently articulate their thoughts, develop their leadership skills, and pursue an ambitious academic curriculum.

We also offer opportunities that are uniquely Dulwich, such as the chance for our Year 9 students to spend a transformative term in the alpine setting of Hochalpines Institut Ftan, a boarding school in Switzerland, and Ignite! a specialist programme for high-performing students in Sports, Music, and Performing Arts to develop their passions further professionally.

We also provide an impressive programme of 300+ Co-Curricular Activities that allow our students to nurture creativity, engage in physical activity, encourage service and citizenship, develop deeper academic connections, and inspire entrepreneurial spirit.

Finally, our families also like that we belong to an international school network that enables us to collaborate, share best practices and encourage a global outlook. Our students are also invited to join the Worldwise Alumni Network as International Old Alleynians, where they can benefit from professional networking, career counselling and mentorship opportunities. There are also co-hosted events worldwide, including Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong, London, Amsterdam, New York, and Toronto.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Authenticity: be yourself. Believe in your own strengths, be true to yourself. Always be open to learning, never be afraid to admit that you have made a mistake and listen, really listen. Do not listen to reply; listen to understand.

What would you personally hope to achieve in the future, either for yourself or for Dulwich College (Singapore)?

Kind, empathetic young people who listen, care, and understand the importance of privilege and the responsibility that that brings with it. Young people who are committed to making a positive difference are the change makers, influencers, and peacemakers of tomorrow. What more could one want in life? That would be a life well lived.