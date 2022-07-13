The best sports and betting experts for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best sports and betting advisers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

For high-net-worth individuals interested in sports and betting, the Spear’s Research Unit has compiled a select list of bookmakers, gunmakers and specialist sporting experts who can assist in fulfilling ones’ sporting needs.

These individuals are service providers of the highest pedigree when it comes to sporting matters, and are renowned in their respective fields for their excellence. There are agencies that can organise days of shooting on beautiful moors and estates around the UK and abroad, tutors for those who with to hone their skills, travel companies, equipment vendors and legal advisers.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The sports and betting advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. (The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.)

