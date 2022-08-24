The best philanthropy advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best philanthropy advisers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

For many high-net-worth (HNW) individuals with investable assets of £1 million or more, philanthropy is one of the most rewarding ways of deploying wealth.

The type of philanthropy a client chooses to engage in can reflect their own background and interests, and the best philanthropy advisers can help them to refine their mission with a bespoke strategy alongside identifying opportunities to enact it. Philanthropy advisers can also help clients to understand the tax implications of giving.

Derek Bardowell of Ten Years’ Time, for example, helps philanthropists to better understand the communities they wish to assist in order to effectively and appropriately find solutions. Meanwhile Rennie Hoare of C. Hoare & Co. works with philanthropists, charities, and governments to develop strategies on how best to fund and donate towards suitable causes.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The philanthropy advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. (The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.)

