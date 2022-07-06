The best matchmakers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best matchmakers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended matchmakers

Many high-net-worth individuals lead busy lives, and finding love can be a time-consuming endeavour.

A matchmaker can remove some of the headaches and time-wasting that can arise from dating, employing their expertise to understand their client and match them with the right person(s). The best matchmakers are able to finely tune their selections to the most specific preferences of their clients.

This year we welcome four new names to our list: Michelle Begy of Ignite Dating, Claire Sweetingham of Gray & Farrar, Inga Verbeek of Ivy Relations and Seventy Thirty’s Susie Ambrose. All have address books bursting with eligible HNWs.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The matchmakers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. (The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.)

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.