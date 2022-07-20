The best corporate lawyers for high-value transactions in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best corporate lawyers for high-value transactions. The list features our Top Recommended advisers.

Corporate law covers a wide range of matters and transactions. Practitioners in this field may help their clients to navigate large deals, such as mergers and acquisitions, or specialise in particular business areas.

The best corporate lawyers will enable a client to achieve their strategic aims – even when the going gets tough.

The Spear’s Index features advisers from the largest firms such as Withers or Forsters, alongside newly established boutique specialists such as Breedy Henderson, set up this year by Rosalyn Breedy after a long and successful tenure at Simons Miurhead Burton.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The corporate lawyers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

