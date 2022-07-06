The best aviation and yacht finance advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best aviation and yacht finance advisers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

The purchase of a private plane or yacht is an expensive endeavour. Even for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth individuals, making arrangements to finance such purchases can make economic sense.

A specialist yacht and aviation finance adviser can devise bespoke solutions to enable the smooth execution of these purchases, facilitating such services as loans, mortgages and leasing. They can also advise on other financial matters such as taxes, import duties, operation and management.

The Spear’s 500 Aviation and Yachts Finance index features names from the biggest financial institutions, such as Frank Volz at UBS and advisers from more independent but no less rigorous outfits such as Knox House Marine’s Voirrey Coole.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The yacht and aviation finance advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. (The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.)

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.

Spear’s Magazine presents Spear’s 500 Live on 7 September. Find more information on NSMG.live.