Anthropic plans ‘additional waves’ of Claude for financial advisers

The AI giant's Claude model is specifically designed for financial advisers and launched last month // Image: gguy, Shutterstock

Anthropic has confirmed it intends to release ‘additional waves’ of its ‘Claude for financial advisers’ plugin for wealth managers.

The AI giant used a webinar this week to answer questions on the tool, which connects Claude to wealth management firms’ existing programmes for tasks such as onboarding clients, portfolio analysis, and meeting preparation.

Drew Parker, Anthropic’s financial services lead, told attendees: ‘We very much intend to release additional waves, or launches if you will, of the Claude for financial advisers plugin. We want to include as many of the tools that you’re using.’

[See also: Claude for financial advisers: everything we know so far]

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Anthropic launched the tool in September, partnering with US investment multinational BlackRock and tech firm Addepar among others. At the time, Anthropic confirmed that through its ‘connectors’ function, wealth professionals were able to connect the tools and data providers they already use day-to-day to the specialised Claude model.

Expanding on that this week, Parker said: ‘To the extent you want a tool included and to have a connector in Claude, let them know and ask them to submit their MCP [Model Context Protocol] and work with us to get it reflected in the Anthropic Directory and embedded into the Claude for financial advisers tool.’

Wealth managers’ questions over how secure any data entered into the tool is appears to be a top concern, with questions on clients’ PII (personally identifiable information) coming up during the Q&A section of the webinar.

[See also: Is the AI boom bursting wealth management’s bubble?]

When Anthropic announced the Claude model in September, David Scott, founder and managing partner of Scott Capital Partners, told Spear’s he thought there were limitations to how much AI would change wealth management for UHNWS.

Clients ‘still want someone to navigate their way through’, he said. ‘That’s why I believe there’s still going to be a strong market for that independent sort of firm that can do that without having to sell a product,’ he said.

During this week’s webinar, Parker emphasised the concept of ‘data isolation’, and told attendees: ‘When you enter sensitive client information, or any other information for that matter, into your Claude license, that stays specific to the individual user.’

‘Nobody from Anthropic can see that data. We can’t package it up and sell it to a third party. We can’t train our future models on any of it, and we are contractually precluded from doing so,’ he said.

Parker, speaking alongside his Anthropic colleague Dor Fledel, also stressed that the Claude model had been constructed to keep data private from advisers working in the same firm.

[See also: Addepar: Former Palantir exec brings firm’s ‘DNA’ to family offices]

‘Let’s say Dor and I decided to start our own RIA [registered investment adviser], and we operate individually. We have our own books of business,’ he said. ‘What Dor inputs into his Claude, even though we’re on the same license, I cannot see in my Claude. I, myself and my Claude, can only see what I have access to within the connectors that I’ve set up.’

Peter Nolan, Anthropic’s head of asset & wealth management, posted this week that the Claude for financial advisers plugin had been installed over 60,000 times since its launch last month.