The ‘big green flag’ buried in the Budget for HNW Americans

Ellen DeGeneres is of the several high-profile Americans to have relocated to the UK in recent times // Image: Sam N. Rose, Shutterstock

Wealthy Americans are more likely to consider moving to the UK because of the government’s proposed tax credit relief for member of US LLCs, advisers have told Spear’s.

In a consultation outcome published alongside this week’s Budget, the government said it was ‘minded towards providing a new form of elective domestic credit relief’ for members of US LLCs who live in the UK, who will be ‘entitled to elect to receive credit for eligible foreign taxes paid by them personally on the entity’s profits, income and gains’.

There was recognition too that ‘double taxation’ can be ‘a barrier to growth, affecting decisions to move or remain in the UK’.

[See also: Budget 2026: How could it affect your wealth?]

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Robert Brodrick of Payne Hicks Beach highlighted the change to Spear’s following the Budget yesterday, and said: ‘Broadly speaking, individual members who are UK residents will be able to claim credit in the UK for foreign tax payable by investors in relation to the profits of the entity in question, and will be able to get credit in the UK where previously credit has not been available.’

Will Ford, a partner in Womble Bond Dickinson’s private wealth team, said the Chancellor had ‘missed an opportunity’ by delaying the changes until 2028, but told Spear’s that the government’s recognition there is an issue with LLC taxation was welcome for HNW clients: ‘It’s real that this has made their life difficult.’

The government said it would legislate to implement changes in ‘a future Finance Bill’, and that claims for the new credit would be possible from early 2028.

‘We have seen clients badly affected by this issue – who have come to the UK and had to leave because the system is so inefficient,’ Ford said.

[See also: Why so many wealthy Americans are moving to the UK]

Since the end of the non-dom regime, wealthy individuals who move to the UK have an initial four-year grace period before they are subject to tax on income and gains in the same way as other UK taxpayers. This is known as the ‘foreign income and gains’ (FIG) regime.

James Frampton, a tax partner at the law firm Michelmores, told Spear’s that the current taxation system was a real problem for the firm’s clients reaching the end of their four-year FIG grace period.

‘The mismatch between HMRC and the IRS [Internal Revenue Service] on LLCs is a huge issue, and invariably means sitting down and doing some very careful planning which can be costly, and can add friction to the decision-making process on “do I want to come to the UK”,’ he said.

[See also: The best tax lawyers in 2026]

Frampton added that while wealthy Americans are still choosing the UK ‘despite the doom and gloom on the non-dom front’, the changes announced yesterday will make a real difference.

‘I would like to think this will be a big green flag to the American market,’ he said.

Many wealthy Americans have moved to the UK in recent years, particularly since the re-election of President Donald Trump in 2024. These arrivals have included celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and billionaire designer and film director Tom Ford.