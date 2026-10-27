The best tax lawyers in 2026

For UHNW clients, tax is not just a bill: it’s a blueprint for how their wealth could move, grow and endure for generations. Having a strong lawyer at the heart of one’s tax advisory team isn’t just helpful: it’s essential.

The Spear’s 2025 Tax Lawyers Index showcases the UK’s top tax advisers, selected for their ability to counsel on everything from inheritance tax and capital gains tax to international structuring and estate planning. These advisers are trusted by some of the wealthiest families across the globe who have complex financial portfolios, cross-border assets and live in jurisdictions with evolving legislation.

By combining deep expertise with discretion and foresight, the featured lawyers are leading voices in their industry who not only understand the rules but know how to apply them in ways that preserve wealth and ringfence assets against potential future risks.

‘I translate complex areas of the law into plain English and assist my clients with navigating their way through life-changing events, certainly in tax terms, from death, divorce, relocation and succession to the sale of family businesses,’ says Camilla Wallace of Wedlake Bell.

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Explore the full 2026 Spear’s Tax & Trust Indices:

The Labour government’s changes to UK tax policies, targeting inheritance tax, VAT on school fees and non-domiciled individuals’ ability to remain in the UK, have left many wealthy families feeling like ‘low hanging fruit’ for HMRC, one top lawyer tells Spear’s. As of 2025, many lawyers report that clients worry that the government will reform business protection relief (BPR) in the next year. As a result, legal teams have been stretched to capacity as they help clients navigate the reforms, while an increasing number of HNWs are relocating to more favourable jurisdictions like Monaco and Dubai.

Advisers in the UK tell Spear’s they are helping clients explore mitigation strategies such as gifting business shares, using Family Investment Companies (FICs) and establishing Family Limited Partnerships (FLPs). ‘Using a FIC is a way of giving some value away while still retaining a degree of control over children and their future spouses’ access to it,’ says Emily Osborne of Fladgate. ‘It’s a good way to preempt changes to BPR in the future.’

Among the new additions is Charlie Fowler of Collyer Bristow, whose dual expertise in tax and immigration, rare among lawyers who typically specialise in one or the other, allows him to advise clients holistically. When Spear’s spoke to him, he was working on tax guidance at the point of arrival for a billionaire tech entrepreneur for whom he had successfully secured a talent visa. ‘It’s fairly unusual that people advise on both [tax and immigration law] but it is really helpful,’ he says. ‘It means that I can make sure I’m giving the right advice at the right time.’

This year’s index also reflects the growing internationalisation of tax law. Jordan Ellis of Stephenson Harwood was among the first UK private client lawyers to establish a presence in Dubai, contributing to the development of DIFC legislation. His practice now focuses on helping clients exit the UK tax system efficiently, often in tandem with corporate structuring and long-term succession planning.

The advisers featured in this year’s index are not only responding to these challenges: they’re anticipating them. Whether advising on succession, relocation or the sale of family businesses, they offer forward-looking solutions tailored to the needs of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

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Methodology

Each year, the Spear’s Research Unit reassesses and refreshes its rankings of the leading providers in each sector by gathering data from and about the advisers and firms themselves, assessing submission forms, collating nominations, carrying out peer reviews, reviewing data from third-party sources, gathering references and recommendations, canvassing experts and conducting hundreds of interviews.

Advisers are evaluated using a proprietary scoring system that assigns different weightings to certain attributes. These scores feed directly into each new set of rankings in the Spear’s Indices. Each of these indices are published first online (according to the research calendar) and then in print. Print publication takes the form of the annual Spear’s 500 directory, which includes the top advisers in every index.

[ See also: A guide to the Spear’s 500: Everything you need to know ]

Each featured adviser is profiled on spears500.com. The site allows users to search the Spear’s database of more than 4,000 entities to find one (or more) to meet their specific requirements by filtering for specific attributes such as an adviser’s location, their specialist expertise and information about their client base.

The best tax lawyers: some names to know

Filippo Noseda

Focus: International tax and estate planning

International tax and estate planning Position: Partner

Partner Firm: Mishcon de Reya

Mishcon de Reya’s Filippo Noseda takes on ‘everything that you would expect from a private client lawyer’, advising clients on international tax law; family governance and succession planning; trusts structuring; and philanthropic foundations. Noseda also does immigration planning for wealthy families, namely ‘people coming to the UK and leaving because of the non-dom changes’.

Noseda is a dual-qualified English and Swiss lawyer, and many of his clients are internationally minded. His fluency in multiple languages – English, Italian, German and French – allows him to smoothly coordinate cross-border matters.

Read Filippo Noseda’s full profile on Spears500.com

Robert Brodrick

Focus: Succession, tax and estate planning

Succession, tax and estate planning Position: Partner

Partner Firm: Payne Hicks Beach

Robert Brodrick, partner and former chair of Payne Hicks Beach’s management board, relishes his role as a high-flying private client adviser, and is dedicated to advising clients on much more than their tax obligations.

‘The role has evolved over the last 20 years from being very much tax-focused in the late 1990s to being a mixture of tax and succession and family governance advice,’ he tells Spear’s.

Robert Brodrick

Increasingly focused on cross-border work, particularly in the Middle East, Brodrick often travels to meet with families to discuss the creation and reorganisation of their trusts and UK property holding structures, or to advise his clients’ offshore trustees.

Read Robert Brodrick’s full profile on Spears500.com

Alexandra Hollingshead

Focus: High-stakes cases

High-stakes cases Position: Partner

Partner Firm: Farrer & Co

At Farrer & Co, partner Alexandra Hollingshead works with trustees, UHNW beneficiaries, settlors and family business owners on complex trust structures ‘holding lots and lots of dynastic wealth’.

Since 2023, she has also led the firm’s pro bono and community work, building it from a near-standing start. Its flagship project gives end-of-life legal advice to young adults with terminal cancer. ‘The legal element is key, but really what we’re giving them is empowerment,’ she tells Spear’s.

Hollingshead, who was named Spear’s Tax Lawyer of the Year in 2025, refuses to treat the two sides of her practice differently. ‘I intentionally don’t switch my brain at all,’ she says. ‘The important thing with pro bono is that the work is done to the exact same standard, the exact same commitment and devotion.’

Read Alexandra Hollingshead’s full profile on Spears500.com

Nick Warr

Focus: International clients

International clients Position: Senior partner

Senior partner Firm: Winston Taylor

Winston Taylor’s Nick Warr occupies a special niche: he is a lawyer who handles financial and succession planning for ‘a significant number of finance executives, hedge fund managers and private equity principals from top-tier organisations and funds’, with work valued in the ‘£500 million-plus’ range.

Nick Warr

Given the nature of his client base, the majority of his cases involve two or more jurisdictions. One notable case involved a globally prominent family worth ‘in excess of £6 billion’ that instructed Warr and his team to act as the lead adviser on their personal and business affairs.

Read Nick Warr’s full profile on Spears500.com

Beatrice Puoti

Focus: European tax and trust law

European tax and trust law Position: Partner and head of private wealth London

Partner and head of private wealth London Firm: Stephenson Harwood

Beatrice Puoti, a partner and head of private wealth in Stephenson Harwood’s London office, has a truly global practice: ‘I deal with everybody in the world,’ she tells Spear’s.

Advising individuals, family offices and international families on complex, cross-border tax, trust and estate planning, Puoti is also involved in trustee decision-making, family disputes and trust restructurings.

She is known as a go-to lawyer for HNWs with European interests – she speaks English, Italian, French and Spanish – and has Roman law and common law qualifications. ‘I understand both sides of the coin,’ she explains. ‘So I can put together something that is solid and tax-efficient, and will withstand scrutiny from either country.’

Read Beatrice Puoti’s full profile on Spears500.com

Russell Cohen

Focus: Wealth structuring for international families

Wealth structuring for international families Position: Head of international strategy

Head of international strategy Firm: Farrer & Co

Russell Cohen is head of international strategy at Farrer & Co, where he is responsible for helping HNW individuals and their families, trustees and family offices structure their wealth.

Cohen provides guidance on everything from wealth preservation and succession planning to tax planning and family governance. Much of his work has an international context, and he is an expert in tax planning for globally mobile individuals and non-UK trusts.

Russell Cohen

He is a founding member of STEP’s responsible stewardship of wealth thought leadership group, as well as a member of the editorial board for the International Family Offices Journal.

Read Russell Cohen’s full profile on Spears500.com

John Annetts

Focus: Estate and succession planning

Estate and succession planning Position: Head of wealth and succession

Head of wealth and succession Firm: Howard Kennedy

As head of private wealth at Howard Kennedy, John Annetts oversees a department spanning private client and family law, trust and estate disputes, high-value real estate and art law. As a chartered tax adviser, he also maintains a busy practice of his own, divided between complex estate administration and succession planning for entrepreneurs and senior executives.

His estate administration work often crosses borders. One matter involved a multi-jurisdictional, billion-pound estate, and tracing assets concealed during the deceased’s lifetime – ‘all very high value, very complex’, he tells Spear’s.

His planning work is equally substantial. He recently advised a group of executives whose individual fortunes were projected to exceed £250 million following a company transaction.

Read John Annetts’s full profile on Spears500.com

Laura Dadswell

Focus: Family wealth stewardship

Family wealth stewardship Position: Partner

Partner Firm: Penningtons Manches Cooper

Laura Dadswell is a highly rated international tax and trust specialist at Penningtons Manches Cooper. Working in the firm’s private client team, she has particular expertise when it comes to US issues and corporate wealth structuring.

Dadswell has been described as one of the standout private client lawyers of her generation. She offers bespoke and sensitive solutions to help clients manage their family wealth.

Laura Dadswell

She explains that when advising a client, she always attempts to put herself ‘in their shoes and imagine what I would make of what I’m telling them. That way, not only is my advice tailored to the client and their family, but it’s also digestible to non-lawyers.’

Read Laura Dadswell’s full profile on Spears500.com

David Pickstone

Focus: Tax litigation

Tax litigation Position: Head of tax disputes

Head of tax disputes Firm: Stewarts

David Pickstone joined Stewarts in 2014 to establish and lead its tax disputes department; he has since acted on a number of large, high-profile cases.

For Pickstone, the focus is on finding ‘the right solution for the clients and having a strategic plan to get them from A to B in the best way possible’. Discretion and confidentiality are central to this approach, with clients – who include (U)HNW individuals, family offices, owner-managed businesses and corporates – often seeking his advice on how to avoid litigation and public proceedings.

He tells Spear’s that clients come to him for ‘strategic insight into resolving disputes without the need to go to litigation’, with he and his team focusing on the client’s wider objectives rather than simply pursuing tribunal success.

Read David Pickstone’s full profile on Spears500.com

The best tax lawyers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

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enquiries and questions relating to enhanced profiles, please contact Commercial Director Shady Elkholy: shady.elkholy@spearswms.com To keep up to date with the Spear’s 500, subscribe to our magazine, newsletter and follow Spear’s on Linkedin and Instagram.

If you have missed calendar deadlines for our research cycles in 2025, you can still register your interest for updates about upcoming research and rankings.

With additional reporting by Caitlin Kilpatrick.