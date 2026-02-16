Preparing for the future

Victoria Hagmann, Head UK, Jersey & Guernsey at UBS Global Wealth Management sits down with Spear's // Image: UBS Global Wealth Management

What do you think distinguishes the approach your firm takes to its work?

At UBS, we have an unwavering commitment to building long-lasting relationships with our clients, combined with the global reach and resources of a leading wealth manager. We don’t just manage wealth; we provide purpose-driven advice, taking the time to truly understand the individuals and families we serve, their aspirations and what matters most to them.

Our collaborative culture sets us apart. We draw on the expertise of a diverse team of advisors, working together to deliver tailored solutions and innovative strategies for our clients that meet them where they are. This teamwork, coupled with the feedback and trust we receive from our clients, continually inspires us to raise the bar and set new standards of excellence. Ultimately, our approach is defined by a blend of global perspective, local insight and a genuine dedication to helping our clients achieve their goals, today and for generations to come.

What makes you most proud of your career?

I’m most proud of building teams and client experiences that connect wealth with purpose. We have helped entrepreneurs, families and women investors turn complex moments into confident plans, blending sustainable investing, philanthropy and longterm legacy strategies. I also take pride in creating platforms for others to thrive – launching mentoring initiatives, convening insights sessions across the UK and Channel Islands and deepening partnerships that broaden access to high-quality advice.

Equally, I value strong governance and risk discipline, because great outcomes require both performance and consistency. I’m also proud to be part of a collaborative and forward-thinking team, who work together to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions. Seeing the impact of our collective efforts and knowing that our clients value both our expertise and our genuine commitment to a long-term partnership is truly fulfilling. Having worked in different markets, with different client needs, I’m proudest when our people feel supported, our clients feel understood and our work creates positive, lasting impact for families, communities and the next generation.

What forces and trends do you think are shaping your industry right now, and how do you think things will change in the future?

The wealth management industry is at a historic inflection point, shaped by three major forces: demographic shifts, client expectations and technology.

With the Great Wealth Transfer currently under way, over the next 20 years, an estimated USD 83 trillion globally is expected to change hands. This is not just a transfer of assets – it’s a transfer of influence. Over 70 per cent of heirs change advisors after inheriting, which means firms must engage the next generation early and adapt to their priorities.

Women are also becoming a dominant economic force. Women are expected to inherit nearly $47 trillion globally and already control over a third of investable wealth. Yet research shows that many feel underserved by traditional wealth management models. At UBS, we’ve been recognised for pioneering solutions that combine behavioural insights, financial education and purpose-driven advice.

Alongside this, technology and personalisation are reshaping client engagement. Generative AI, digitalised journeys and ESG transparency are no longer optional – they’re expected. Clients want advice that is data-driven, values-aligned and accessible across channels. This will also change the demand towards client advisors, who must go beyond technical expertise to address family dynamics, technology and global regulation. Clients expect integrated advice that coordinates with legal and tax requirements, as well as the next generation, and delivered with clarity and confidence.

Emotional intelligence, adaptability and credibility are now as critical as financial acumen – defining the future standard for wealth management. Looking ahead, the winners will be firms that combine human insight with technology and deliver advice that creates lasting impact for families and society.

What do you think draws HNW clients to your firm?

High-net-worth clients choose UBS because we combine global scale with highly personalised advice. Our clients value the confidence that comes from working with a firm that offers stability, deep expertise and access to international markets and solutions. A key differentiator is UBS Wealth Way, our holistic framework built around Liquidity, Longevity and Legacy. This approach enables us to structure wealth in a way that addresses immediate needs, secures long-term goals and supports aspirations for impact across generations – aligning wealth with purpose. In my view, this is a defining characteristic that sets UBS apart from other wealth managers.

In particular, entrepreneurs turn to UBS for integrated solutions that address both business and personal wealth. We provide bespoke lending, liquidity strategies and succession planning advice, while coordinating with legal, tax and family governance advisors. Our ability to support entrepreneurs through every stage, from business growth to exit and legacy planning, sets us apart.

Clients appreciate our commitment to innovation and purpose-driven advice, combining advanced digital tools with human insight to deliver clarity, confidence and impact. Many of our clients aspire to create a meaningful impact with their wealth, and we are uniquely positioned to help them achieve that through our experience with social impact and philanthropy programmes.

As a leader, I see it as my responsibility to champion this approach, empowering our teams to deliver advice that not only preserves wealth but also creates lasting impact for generations to come.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

The best advice I’ve received is to lead with curiosity, and also that true impact comes from asking thoughtful questions, listening carefully and seeking diverse perspectives. In wealth management, where client needs, markets and regulation evolve constantly, curiosity surfaces what truly matters to families and entrepreneurs, and it enables better risk-aware decisions. It also empowers teams: when leaders invite challenge and ideas, innovation follows and execution improves.

Today, I start major initiatives with discovery – client interviews, front-line roundtables and cross-functional reviews, then move to decisive action. Curiosity leads to clear choices, stronger buying and better outcomes.

What would you hope to achieve in the future?

Looking ahead, I hope to continue contributing to the success of our clients and the firm by supporting our teams, embracing innovation and expanding my expertise as the industry evolves. Personally, I aspire to continue to stay curious and passionate about our clients, my team and our business. For UBS, I’d like us to continue to set the standard for wealth management and help strengthen our position in the UK and Channel Islands as leader in the industry, supporting clients navigating their complexity and fostering a collaborative and inclusive culture. Ultimately, my goal is to help both our clients and UBS thrive, today and for generations to come.