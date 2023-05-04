Why lifecare is the new luxury healthcare

There’s a renewed focus on health and wellbeing since the pandemic hit our lives. Research from Bupa Global, the premium international health insurance division of Bupa, shows that almost two thirds (59 per cent)* of the UK’s high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) are investing in preventive health measures to improve and maintain their health.

The elite are now investing in their health and wellbeing to stay in peak condition for as long as possible. However, more than half (52 per cent)* of HNWIs still struggle to find the time to deal with routine health appointments – even if staying well can save them time in the long run.

In response, Private Client by Bupa focuses on prevention and holistic wellbeing. This is a complete service for the mind, body and being, providing its private clients with access to world-leading health specialists.

This is an approach to healthcare designed especially for you and your family’s lifestyle.

Lifecare concierge: The ultimate health symbol

With the Ultimate Health Plan from Private Client by Bupa you have your very own Lifecare Concierge Manager, who helps manage your health journey: keeping you up to date with medical appointments and prescriptions and/or wellness treatments wherever you are in the world, helping to bring you peace of mind.

A Lifecare Concierge Manager means having one-to-one assistance to organise your health appointments and treatments. And in times of emergency, the Concierge team are treated as a first port of call.

‘I had a member call me with acute symptoms and I arranged a GP to go to their home within four hours,’ one Private Client by Bupa concierge manager says.

‘The GP immediately sent them to hospital, and they had surgery the next day. Unfortunately, the member had some complications a week later, but I was able to help them again. They contacted me afterwards, sending a lovely thank you message for the smooth and swift service at a time when they were really unwell; they really appreciated the support.’

With you at every step of your luxury healthcare journey

Teams of Lifecare Concierge Managers from Private Client by Bupa are based around the world, including the UK, China, and Hong Kong. Private Clients are allocated a Lifecare Concierge Manager in their country, available as a single point of contact.

‘We proactively learn a customer’s background when they become our member, such as resident city, family member structure, pre-existing conditions and preference about medical facility, to build the foundation of good service,’ a Lifecare Concierge Manager in the Private Client team in China says.

‘The members really like just being able to call and say a password and for us to already know the medical history,’ one UK Concierge Manager adds. ‘It’s a much quicker, easier and more personal service.’

Personalised to the individual’s needs, the way Private Clients use their Lifecare Concierge Manager might differ – but above all, it is about keeping their health and wellbeing in prime condition. ‘Since the pandemic we’ve seen a huge increase in people really wanting to take care of their health, including trying to prevent future illness,’ Zoe Sherry, the UK Private Client Service Manager confirms.

‘Whether we’re helping to schedule appointments that pre-empt an illness or time off work, or helping them find treatment or recovery services post treatment, we’re on hand.

‘The way I see it is we’re part of our customer’s wider support team; just as they have a team of people at home or in their office, we’re the ones supporting them to keep on top of their health and wellness.’

The personal service extends beyond finding acute care – Sherry says the team are trained to ‘proactively check in on what the member needs. If they’ve had surgery, for example, we know that the member might need a course of physiotherapy, so we will start to research options.’

The personal relationship that develops is one of trust and support, on a very human level. ‘Recently someone in my team was looking after a member who was a mother whose baby twins were poorly,’ Sherry adds. ‘My colleague sent her a bunch of flowers because she felt like she just really needed a little boost.’

Luxury healthcare: a total focus on your wellbeing

With Private Client by Bupa, feeling good isn’t good enough. This is an approach to healthcare designed specifically for private client members and their families’ lifestyles.

The Ultimate Health Plan helps protect and preserve health with preventive benefits such as naturopathy, cryotherapy, vitamin treatments, and annual health checks. Combined with award-winning medical cover at home and abroad, and direct access to any recognised private hospital, medical provider, or clinic worldwide.

*According to research conducted by Censuswide in July 2021 among 252 high net worth individuals with assets/ income of £1 million + (excluding main home)

