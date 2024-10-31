Lord Max Percy sells 9,500-acre Northumberland estate to the Wildlife Trust

Lord Max Percy has sold his 9,486-acre Rothbury Estate in Northumberland to The Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts and Northumberland Wildlife Trust in a landmark agreement.

The charities have agreed to buy the whole Estate, which has been in the Percy family for 700 years, through a two-phase purchase agreement over two years, in a deal brokered by property consultancy Knight Frank.

The ancestral estate of Lord Percy, the youngest son of the Duke of Northumberland, had been on the market for £35 million. Knight Frank had described the land as ‘the single largest ringfenced carbon offsetting opportunity to come to the open market in England’.

‘More money than sense’

There had been concerns among locals that the land, which encompasses a blend of grassland, moorland, woodland, farms, and cottages, along with multiple Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs), would be bought by business or an international corporation. Steven Bridgett, a member of the Northumberland County Council, feared the land would be bought by someone with ‘more money than sense’.

Lord Max Percy welcomed the Wildlife Trusts as the estate’s new stewards. ‘I am confident that this acquisition will secure long-term, sustainable management for the Rothbury Estate and its local community. I am reassured by the Trusts’ commitment to working closely with tenants and supporting their aspirations,’ he said.

The Wildlife Trusts say the purchase offers an unprecedented opportunity to establish the Rothbury Estate as a national beacon for nature conservation and wildlife restoration. The charities have launched a £30 million appeal to secure the entire estate.

Claire Whitfield, Partner at Knight Frank, said it had been ‘an honour to work with all involved in finding a fitting custodian for this remarkable landscape’.

Respecting the estate’s traditions

The sale includes a portion of land within Northumberland National Park, where public access will remain unchanged. Land protected under the Countryside and Rights of Way Act will continue to offer footpaths and bridleways, allowing residents and visitors to explore the estate freely. Additionally, Northumberland Wildlife Trust has prioritised building a strong, sustainable relationship with the estate’s tenant farmers, who occupy the land under secure agricultural tenancies.

The Rothbury Estate is home to breeding populations of merlin and cuckoo and its moorlands and Simonside Hills support diverse wildlife, from curlews and red grouse to mountain bumblebees, emperor moths, and red squirrels. The ecological richness of the estate is further highlighted by its grasslands, forestry, peatland, and heathland, which provide habitats for a wide variety of flora and fauna.

Mike Pratt, Chief Executive of Northumberland Wildlife Trust, said: ‘We’re very excited to be part of a once-in-a-generation opportunity for a stunning area of countryside where people and nature can thrive side by side. This signifies the start of something unique in Northumberland with impact on a national scale. We look forward to working closely with the local community to create an exemplary model of integrated farming, economy, nature, and community.”

As part of their commitment, The Wildlife Trusts will collaborate with local stakeholders and residents to devise a long-term plan that respects the estate’s traditions while prioritising conservation, community engagement, and sustainable land use.

The current Duke of Northumberland, Ralph Percy, was ranked at number 285 in the Sunday Times Rich List 2024, with an estimated wealth of £509 million and includes the ancestral ducal seat Alnwick Castle as well as Warkworth Castle and Prudhoe Castle in Northumberland among his estate.