Kensington street-life inspires new super-prime pad by Angel O’Donnell

Design duo Angel O'Donnell have put their art and streetscape-inspired stamp on Lancer Square / Image: Taran Wilkhu Photography

Kensington’s ‘neoclassical flamboyance’ and ‘Victorian ornamentation’ were the inspiration for celebrated design duo Angel O’Donnell’s latest project, one that captures the royal borough’s luscious green spaces and distinctive architecture.

The Angel O’Donnell-designed £16,450,000 Lancer Square show apartment is one of two unveiled on Tuesday, a stone’s throw from Kensington Palace and close to Kensington High Street.

Angel O’Donnell pays tribute to the area with designs that mirror the opulence of the buildings, the tree-lined avenues, and the open spaces of Kensington Gardens. Spread over 3,500 square feet, the pad has four bedrooms and borrows cues from the architecture and street life of Kensington. Among the more playful touches is an iridescent koi fish wallpaper, a nod to the fish in the White Garden of Kensington Palace.

At the new super-prime address, where there are 36 homes and what developer Squire & Partners describes as 7,000 square feet of ‘world-class amenities’, another show apartment has been given over to Studio Ashby.

Headed by designer Sophie Ashby, the interiors firm has become known for combining antiques and crafts with striking colours and textures, while Angel O’Donnell have developed a reputation for the quality of their projects at The OWO Residences by Raffles and at One St John’s Wood.

The Kensington streetscape and ‘neoclassical flamboyance’ brighten up the new super-prime pad / Image: Taran Wilkhu Photography Modern art is a fixture at the £16.45 million, four-bedroom home / Image: Taran Wilkhu Photography Premium natural materials have been drawn on to enliven spaces at the Lancer Square home / Image: Taran Wilkhu Photography

Alongside handmade Murano glass chandeliers, other features in the apartment reflect a global range of design traditions and cultures, with a Tibetan handwoven wool rug sourced from a small-scale producer in the Kathmandu Valley.

A ‘cocooning’ feel – like a private members’ club or art gallery

The dark wood panelled textured walls give the apartment an almost private members’ club ‘cocooning’ feel, the gallery-like ambiance enhanced by an elegant bronze console table and a large piece of modern art.

Looking to combine ‘sartorial elegance’ with a ‘dash of flamboyance’, the design duo have also sought to incorporate a selection of premium natural materials including eglomise mirror and liquid-metal tiles to appeal to a ‘discerning, design-loving audience’.

‘Kensington has it all – royal parks, neoclassical flamboyance, Victorian ornamentation, 21st century modernity, fashion, elegance and now, Lancer Square. It’s a seriously impressive residence deserving of a seriously seductive design,’ said Ed O’Donnell, who co-founded the design firm with Richard Angel, of the design.

Bold colour palettes make spaces both feel both cosy and lively / Image: Taran Wilkhu Photography The entrance, where a bronze console, dark tiling and modern art give the feel of a private members’ club / Image: Taran Wilkhu Photography At the elegant property, design trends have been incorporated from around the world / Image: Taran Wilkhu Photography

‘We set to work blending a little sartorial style with a dash of bohemian nonconformity and a bounty of new- and old-school craft techniques. The result is a characterful, irresistibly comfortable, and creatively stimulating home,’ he adds.

Meanwhile, Richard Angel said the duo had reflected the ‘elegant proportions’ and intimate feel of the neighbourhood’s surrounding gardens. ‘Our designs reflect these qualities with strong contours and shapely silhouettes, bespoke, handcrafted furniture, densely textured wallcoverings, and a wealth of quality materials. It’s a discerning and warmly inviting space worthy of an exceptional development.’

[See also: Luxury investments propped up by vibrant art market, Knight Frank data shows]

In the wider neighbourhood, residents will have access to a range of facilities, including a fully-stocked spa and a landscaped courtyard garden. The mixed-used development will also house LVMH Beauty’s UK headquarters.

Angel O’Donnell’s sartorial services continue to be in high demand, with the duo working on a number of projects across Hong Kong, Mumbai and in Bermuda. And, for the humble price tag of £16,450,000, this Kensington-themed slice of their design aesthetic can be yours.