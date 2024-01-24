The Witchery in Edinburgh continues to cast a spell over guests

Edinburgh institution The Witchery continues to cast a spell over visitors. And, with excitement around BBC series The Traitors reaching its crescendo, there’s never been a better time to visit.

Everything you need to know about the Witchery, Edinburgh

Location

Arguably the best in the city: The Witchery is housed in a 16th-century building in the shadows of Edinburgh Castle. The hotel is split across two sites on opposite sides of the Royal Mile. The suites and dining spaces all draw inspiration from their historic surroundings.

Rooms & Suites

Each of the nine suites is brimming with character / Pictured: The Turret

There are nine suites, each with its own individual appeal. The Armoury suite, where Spear’s stayed, is the size of a London apartment and features four separate spaces: an entrance hall, dining area, bathroom and spacious bedroom with a king-sized four-poster bed.

Reached via the original 16th-century turnpike stone stair, the suite is historical opulence in excelsis. Think: polished antique floors, oak-and-fabric-panelled walls, heavy drapes and a sumptuous colour palette of red, amethyst and gold. There are countless touches that bring the space to life: tapestries, gilt detailing, and even the head of a suit of armour.

Dining

The regal grandeur of the restaurant makes it a popular date night spot

The Witchery restaurant is a favourite with locals and tourists alike. The intimate atmosphere created by the candlelight and wood-panelled ceiling and walls – much of which was rescued from St Giles Cathedral and a Burgundian château – means the restaurant is a popular date night spot.

The menu is hearty and filled with Scottish produce: Islay oysters, hand-dived Orkney scallops and Scotch beef tartare to start; Glenfeshie venison, North Sea monkfish and a winter mushroom tart for mains. The dessert menu is especially decadent, with a rhubarb custard tart or Cox’s Pippin tarte tatin ending the meal on a sweet note.

Dinner can be enjoyed in either the ‘secret garden’ dining space or the main dining room. Breakfast is served in the main dining room, with a full cooked menu or continental option on offer.

One thing to note: on-demand room service isn’t available in the traditional sense due to the hotel’s ‘restaurant with rooms’ licence. However, drinks can be made and collected from the reception in the evening, and breakfast can be pre-ordered to be served in the room.

Amenities

There is no spa, gym, or parking, The Witchery is very much about indulging in the experience of being transported through time.

The ‘reception’ is a small desk at the top of the ‘secret garden’ part of the restaurant. Staff are extremely helpful and happy to help with bags to the room.

The verdict on The Witchery

Be transported to another time and place with the magic of The Witchery.

