Beaverbrook is even more charming with the arrival of The Village

Beaverbrook, the always inviting English country house hotel, expands its offering with the launch of The Village at Beaverbrook – a collection of colourful cottages, new restaurant and an events space in the heart of Surrey.

[From the magazine: How the rich and famous fell for Miami]

Location

The cottages in The Village

It is hard to conjure a country getaway that’s more convenient from London than Beaverbrook, with its sub-hour trains from Waterloo and Victoria. The jewel in the crown of the 400-acre estate is the Grade II-listed main house, the one-time home of newspaper tycoon Lord Beaverbrook. The Village is at the bottom of the estate, a short golf buggy drive down a winding hill through woodland that is alive with deer and other wildlife.

Rooms & Suites

Reconstructed on the site of original Victorian workers’ cottages once occupied by employees of Mickleham Downs estate, The Village at Beaverbrook cottages offer a total of 21 guest suites named in honour of literary and artistic greats. The rooms are individually decorated and bursting with charm, and some come with a balcony or terrace. Interior designer Nicola Harding deftly layers gingham, stripes, frills and playful colour combinations to create a room that will delight any admirer of the #CottageCore trend that has swept social media. Families are front and centre in the design of this enclave, with bunk-bed rooms providing practical accommodation for larger broods.

Dining

Mrs Beeton’s is a new restaurant at The Village at Beaverbrook

At the heart of The Village is Mrs Beeton’s, an intimate restaurant named in honour of the Victorian editor and writer. Her etiquette advice – ‘never speak with your mouth full’, ‘don’t eat too much, or too little’ – is printed across the placemats set at the dozen-or-so tables. The menu is an edited selection of traditional English fare – think: sausage rolls to start, roast chicken for main, and a knickerbocker glory for dessert. Guests can also mosey up to the main house for a pre-dinner drink at Sir Frank’s Bar or dinner at the Japanese Grill. The Garden House offers a further restaurant and the Robin’s Nest Bar.

The Spa

Beyond the splendour of the main house is The Coach House Spa, an oasis of wellness open to members, hotel residents and day guests. Contemporary artist Brian Clarke has created a hypnotic stained-glass ceiling that mimics a canopy of leaves, which helps create a calming environment within. An entire afternoon slips past in a soothing blur of treatments, saunas and dips in the two pools – one indoor, one outdoor, which is pleasant even in near-freezing temperatures. Light bites and refreshments are served at The Wild Kitchen. The more actively-minded can work up a sweat in the gym, or on the padel and pickleball courts on site.

Extras

Bunk-bed rooms are a thoughtful addition for families

There is so much to do at Beaverbrook that it would be easy to spend a weekend without leaving the estate. The hotel offers family packages over the school holidays, but activities like woodland cycling are enjoyable no matter how old you are. The main house has quiet corners for reading the newspaper in the morning or warming up with a cup of tea after a bracing stroll around the grounds. Over winter there is even an ice rink – offering views over the countryside.

Service

The inviting JRR Tolkien suite at The Village at Beaverbrook

Beaverbook runs like clockwork: the quality of the service is such that it feels as though staff are always anticipating the next move without being told. An excellent example of this is the arrival: the reception staff are notified once a guest has buzzed through the gate from the main road, meaning check-in can run without delay. Chauffeurs are available to ferry guests across the estate on golf buggies, while in the spa each new arrival is given a personal introduction and tour of the facilities. This same warmth and attention continues to the restaurants and other parts of the estate.

The Village at Beaverbrook: The Verdict

The Village at Beaverbrook is an utterly charming addition to one of Britain’s best-loved country hotels.

beaverbook.co.uk