The Dorchester: Regal hotel retains crown after multi-million pound renovation

The Promenade, on the ground floor of The Dorchester, was among the areas recently renovated / Images: Dorchester Collection

A year on from the unveiling of the first phase of its extensive renovation, The Dorchester, which has welcomed everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to Dame Elizabeth Taylor, lives up to its reputation as a grande dame of London’s hotel scene offering the royal treatment to an international coterie of well-heeled guests.

Location

It is impossible to miss The Dorchester – or ‘The Dorch’, to those familiar – which sits on bustling Park Lane and offers views over Hyde Park. Conceived by Sir Robert McAlpine, the steel and concrete structure caused a stir when it first opened its doors in the 1930s and stands in stark contrast to the Victorian brick and Portland stone of the city’s other storied hotels. The shopping of Bond Street and private members’ clubs of Mayfair are just a short stroll away.

Rooms & Suites

The bedroom of the Prestige Dorchester Suite, complete with hand-painted de Gournay headboard / Image: Dorchester Collection

As part of the multi-million pound rejuvenation project, The Dorchester undertook a massive refurbishment of all of its original 250 rooms and suites. By reducing the number of keys to 241, the hotel has been able to offer more spacious guest accommodation. Some rooms and suites have already been unveiled, with more set for 2024.

The interiors were overseen by interior design firm Pierre-Yves Rochon and the finished result combines 1930s touches, Mayfair glamour and contemporary touches like cutting-edge technology and finishes. There is also a nod to the work of Oliver Messel, the legendary stage designer who brought his signature lavishness to The Dorchester in the 1950s and was trusted with creating the ebullient decorations that adorned the facade in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

The living room in the Prestige Dorchester Suite has a six-person dining table / Image: Dorchester Collection

Rooms range from superior rooms, which range from 312–387 sq ft, to the palatial signature suites, which stretch to almost 2,000 sq ft and will be relaunched later this year.

Spear’s experienced the extraordinary Prestige Dorchester Suite; a sumptuous, 1,571 sq ft heather blue haven boasting a separate living/dining room (with a six-person dining table), bathroom and dressing room, as well as marble floor entrance hall. The hand-painted de Gournay headboard and Colefax and Fowler textiles epitomised the classic English elegance of the space.

Results of the sound-proofing introduced as part of the refurbishment are also evident: although the room offers views over the road and across to Hyde Park, not even the faintest rumble of a car engine can be discerned from within this plush cocoon.

Service

The Dorchester, on Park Lane, boasts views over Hyde Park / Image: Dorchester Collection

Although full of traditional charm, The Dorchester is far from stuffy. Members of staff from the concierge through to the sommelier are friendly, approachable and engaging in conversation.



The Prestige Dorchester Suite offers the additional bonus of a butler service, as well as an airside meet and greet, complimentary airport transfer and bottle of champagne. The team is efficient and proactive in finding ways to make your stay easier and more enjoyable – outfits can be pressed and returned in a matter of hours; specific dietary requests catered for; outside bookings and reservations made on behalf of guests.



After mentioning in passing a programme I planned to watch after dinner, I was delighted to find the butler had been thoughtful enough to remember and set the television to the correct channel – exemplary attention to detail.

Bars and Restaurants

The Grill by Tom Booton at The Dorchester / Image: Dorchester Collection The Vesper Bar at The Dorchester / Image: Dorchester Collection

The Promenade – the frothy pink, white and gold lounge that dominates the recently renovated ground floor of the hotel – serves breakfast and an à la carte menu throughout the day, but it perhaps best suited to its popular afternoon tea offering. At the end of The Promenade, away from the lobby, is the newly unveiled Artists’ Bar, where live musicians entertain guests sipping on after-dinner drinks.

The Vesper Bar, formerly The Bar at Dorchester, is a stylish place for a pre-dinner drink, with the name paying tribute to the vesper martini loved by Sir Ian Fleming’s James Bond. An eclectic mix of guests slide into velvet cocktail chairs in hues of powder blue and emerald green which have been set beneath a gold ceiling by interior guru Martin Brudnizki. Award-winning mixologist serve up inventive cocktails and Cecil Beaton portraits line the wall but the Vesper perhaps lacks the sceney feel that once brought the great and good of British society through the doors of The Dorch.

Alongside Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester and China Tang, the hotel offers The Grill by Tom Booton, a modern British restaurant serving inventive dishes that are expertly prepared and presented. Staff are particularly thoughtful and on hand to make winning recommendations and adaptations as needed.

Amenities

The Dorchester Spa boasts an indulgent midnight blue relaxation room / Image: Dorchester Collection

As part of the relaunch, The Dorchester Spa unveiled an expanded treatment menu – 15 facials, manicures and specialist treatments for pre- and post-natal – using products from brands including ishga, Valmont and Carol Joy London. Guests also have the opportunity to experience the newly installed MLX quartz beds, as well as escape to the treatment room appointed with Welnamis relaxation beds.

There is a permanent members’ club offering slated for launch in 2024, although details have yet to be confirmed.

The verdict

Famous as a favourite of British royalty and Hollywood stars, The Dorchester’s timely renovation, impeccable service and attention to detail means it still remains a major player in an increasingly competitive London hotel scene.

dorchestercollection.com