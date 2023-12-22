Hotel openings 2024: safari hideaways, city suites and country retreats

Gundari, a rugged yet luxurious hotel in Greece, is among the most exciting openings of 2024

Another year of travel beckons – and it promises to be one of the most luxurious yet. UHNWs are spoilt for choice with hotly-anticipated launches from some of the biggest names in hospitality, and enticing offerings from independent names. But what are the hotel openings to know in 2024?

After a bumper year that saw the arrival of two billion-pound hotels – The Peninsula London and Raffles London at The OWO – London prepares to welcome another behemoth: Six Senses at The Whiteley. Elsewhere, the Mandarin Oriental’s long-awaited second London address opens its doors on Hanover Square. Just outside of the city, Beaverbrook extends its footprint with the opening of Mickleham Village.

For the jet-set, there are innumerable 2024 hotel openings overseas. A South African safari lodge, Costa Rican eco-retreat and two luxurious Greek resorts are among the highlights. In Sri Lanka, visitors to Kotiyagala Resort will be immersed in the natural beauty of the region. Outside of Florence, Collegio alla Querce, from the Auberge Resorts Collection, breathes new life into three 16th-century buildings.

Best hotel openings 2024: UK

Mickleham Village at Beaverbrook, Surrey

January 2024

Although Mickleham Village, the latest addition to the perennially popular Beaverbrook, technically opened its doors in December 2023, it won’t be until January (at the earliest) that most guests are able to visit. Nestled within the extensive woodlands of the estate, Mickleham Village has 21 guest rooms, housed across a collection of 10 former workers’ cottages, as well as a new restaurant, and an events space. Interior designer Nicola Harding has brought bursts of colour and patterned wallpapers, while creative director Sir Frank Lowe adds his signature whimsy and creative flair. A self-drive buggy gives guests access to the rest of the estate.

beaverbrook.co.uk

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair

Spring 2024

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London, sits on the historic Hanover Square, will be the chain’s long-anticipated second hotel in the city, following the Mandarin Oriental Knightsbridge. The 50-key room was designed by architects Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners with interiors by Tokyo based studio Curiosity and UK based designers Indigo. The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair will boast the first Akira Back restaurant in the UK from Michelin Star chef Akira Back, as well as his ‘ABar Lounge’ concept and rooftop terrace with views over the city skyline. There will also be an urban spa, focussed on renewal and recalibration with treatments and therapies by Seed to Skin, Swiss Perfection and OTO.

mandarinoriental.com/en/london/mayfair

The Emory, London

Early 2024

Maybourne Hotel Group, the leading name behind Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley, will introduce its fourth hotel to London: The Emory. Discreet, luxurious and contemporary, The Emory, designed by Champalimaud Design, will offer 60 suites over nine floors, and a penthouse designed by Rigby & Rigby. The spectacular rooftop, open to hotel guests only, will offer views over the city from its Knightsbridge location.

the-emory.co.uk

The Newman

Winter 2024

Sitting on its namesake Newman Street in Fitzrovia, The Newman is the first hotel from new international hospitality management company Kinsfolk & Co. The contemporary hotel will offer 81 rooms and suites, European brasserie, cocktail bar, and wellness floor. The hotel is designed by Pernille Lind and Richy Almond of Lind + Almond, known for creating spaces with an understated yet worldly eclecticism.

newman.com

The Whiteley

2024

This mega lifestyle, residential and hospitality club marks the £3 billion revival of Whiteley’s, a once grand department store in London’s Bayswater. Alongside the super-prime residences there will be the Six Senses hotel and spa – the brand’s debut in the city. The extraordinary 21,500 sq ft spa promises to be one of the most impressive in a city full of impressive hotels. Perhaps even the best. Lovers of luxury will be awaiting this opening in 2024.

Best hotel openings 2024: Rest of the world

One&Only One Za’abeel, Dubai

January 2024

An architectural marvel, One Za’abeel’s dual skyscrapers are dramatically intersected by the world’s longest cantilever, The Link – a futuristic boulevard floating 100 metres above the street – which offers a choice of fine restaurants and lounges from global Michelin-lauded chefs, including Anne-Sophie Pic, Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones, Mehmet Gürs, Paco Morales and Tetusya Wakuda. The hotel will also boast a ‘spa clinic’, fitness hub and Jean-Michel Gathy interiors inspired by the ‘white sands’ of the natural landscape.

oneandonlyresorts.com

Kotiyagala Resort, Yala National Park, Sri Lanka

March 2024

The designers of Kotiyagala Resort have minimised the impact on Yala National Park by raising the villas, allowing for flora and fauna to continue to thrive below. Each individual suite boasts a private swimming pool and is located on a personal slice of a lush seven-acre estate. Guests have the opportunity to glimpse elephants, leopards, sloths and crocodiles in their natural environment.

kotiyagala.com

The Homestead, Nambiti Private Game Reserve, South Africa

Q1 2024

The Homestead, a 12-suite eco-conscious, ultra-luxury lodge, will open on the Nambiti reserve in South Africa. The Homestead will be the last safari lodge on Nambiti for conservation reasons and almost silent, upcycled electric 4x4s allow guests to get much closer to the animals. In addition to awe-inspiring game drives, The Homestead promises experiences including animal photography classes, battlefield visits, hiking through the Drakensberg, stargazing, camping, and taking part in sustainable initiatives.

homsteadlodge.com

Santo Mine Oia Suites, Santorini, Greece

April 2024

An all-suite luxury hideaway carved into the cliffs of Oia, Santo Mine offers breathtaking views over the Aegean Sea. Each of the 37 suites boasts a private pool or hotub and has interiors inspired by the rugged landscape and calming earth tones. The design draws on natural materials including stone, ceramics, wood, marble, and copper.

santocollection.gr

Our Habitas Santa Teresa, Costa Rica

Spring 2024

Embracing the laid-back, surfer character of Santa Teresa, this environmentally-conscious addition to Costa Rica’s flourishing ‘conscious tourism’ scene is the hotel group’s first opening in the country. Boasting 45 ‘low-impact’ rooms inspired by the natural world and 10 luxury tents, the accommodation is dotted across the verdant landscape and nestled between palm trees.

ourhabitas.com

ROMEO Roma, Italy

Early 2024

In early 2024, The ROMEO Collection will launch its second project, ROMEO Roma. Situated just steps away from Piazza del Popolo in Rome’s city centre, ROMEO Roma is one of the last projects from world-renowned Iraqi-British architect, Zaha Hadid. Local materials have been used throughout, including Italian marble and sustainably-sourced wood, and in an effort to integrate the building’s natural beauty, guest suites will feature ancient restored frescoes. Housed in a historic palazzo dating back to the late 16th century, the 74-key hotel will be among the most spacious in the city, boasting magnificent views of the rooftops and Piazza del Popolo. There will be a restaurant overseen by Alain Ducasse, a Neapolitan-inspired bistro, an open-air 22,000sq ft courtyard with indoor and outdoor pools, a rooftop lounge and bar, and a wellness centre by Sisley Paris.

romeocollection.com

Gundari, Folegandros, Greece

May 2024

The barefoot luxury of Gundari, a new all-villa resort arriving in Greece in 2024

Selected by Spear’s digital director Stephanie Bridger-Linning as her most anticipated hotel opening of 2024, Gundari promises to bring rugged, bare-foot luxury to travellers seeking to escape the tourists on some of Greece’s more popular islands. Although it might not have the infrastructure and nightlife of its neighbour Santorini, Folegandros boasts breathtaking natural beauty and inviting water.

The resort boasts 25 villas, a cliff-edge swimming pool, organic farm, subterranean spa and restaurants designed by globally renowned chef, Lefteris Lazarou (Greece’s very first Michelin star chef).

gundari.com

Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island, Seychelles

Q2 2024

Guests of Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island will be treated to 50 seafront villas, all with private pools and personal concierges. There will be six restaurants and bars, a spa, and activities including snorkelling and fly fishing. The natural beauty of the island is sublime: the resort is surrounded by untouched palm forests, with seabirds and turtles, eagle rays, manta rays and whale sharks as neighbours, the resort promises to be a magical experience for guests.

hilton.com

Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection, Florence, Italy

Summer 2024

Comprising three 16th-century buildings, including a chapel, theatre and school, Collegio alla Querce boasts 81 rooms including 20 suites. From the Baroque gardens, guests can enjoy views of Florence. On the other side of the estate, there is a view of Chianti vineyards in Tuscany. A luxury Florentine retreat steeped in historical charm.

aubergeresorts.com