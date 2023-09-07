Heckfield Place review: a delightfully charming Hampshire country retreat

Heckfield Place in Hampshire / Image: Heckfield Place

The handsome, Georgian restoration Heckfield Place is an eco-friendly Hampshire country retreat that has been lavished with loving detail. Despite 438 acres of grounds, the hotel is relatively small with 45 bedrooms catering to up to 90 guests, meaning you are guaranteed lots of secluded space to roam.

The Grade II-listed house was purchased by Boston-based billionaire Gerald Chan in 2002 and underwent a nine-year master makeover.

It seems that budget was not given much consideration during the refurbishment talks. The original reopening date of 2012 was pushed back to 2018 after Chan ordered a fresh start in order to reach his vision of perfection. Given a visit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and hosting the wedding of Ant Mcpartlin, you could say this was achieved.

Interior and architecture

The interior also had an overhaul in the middle of production. Ben Thompson, previously of Studioilse, was brought in to redesign with a brief to create spaces that respect the history of the building, but also make guests feel at home. The result is delightfully charming – one that combines modernity and comfort while drawing on its countryside surroundings. Take the hotel’s bar which is quintessentially traditional… apart from the low-hanging disco ball.

The art throughout the hotel is part of Chan’s private collection and includes works by Gary Bunt to more modern art style black and white imagery.

The signature rooms each offer a unique experience. If you’re looking for peaceful tranquillity, The Lake Room with its bay windows providing a panoramic view of the estate offers a serene environment. Alternatively, if you are looking to make Heckfield Place your new work-from-home locale, the Heath Room is the place. With hand-painted silk wallpaper, it manages to combine the feel of a spa and a study.

The Lake Room provides panoramic views of the estate / Image: Heckfield Place

All of the rooms feature an elegant minibar with leather-lined drawers and Champagne coupes. Sitting on the Paris basin means Hampshire’s soil is rich with opportunities for vineyards, and Heckfield Place for its own Cuvee.

Chan’s premise throughout is to maintain links to the estate’s history. Each room contains a meticulously selected pile of reading, such as the work of Hugh Walpole, a relation of Colonel Horace Walpole the previous owner.

When Spear’s visited, we were given a woodland tour, guided by the head of the grounds team. The sustainability ethos comes to the fore here with the ground and farm managed biodynamically, and bio-conscious elements such as standing dead trees to encourage new growth.

Heckfield Place has 438 acres of ground for guests to roam / Image: Heckfield Place

Returning from the forest tour we were greeted with afternoon tea, a daily occurrence in the lounge at 4pm. After tea and cake, it’s hard to resist the Moon Bar for an early evening tipple. An expert mixologist ran us through their cocktail offerings, an impressive array for a cosy bar.

Michelin star dining with Skye Gyngell

A couple of cocktails in and we’re ready for the main event – dinner at Marle, which is a destination in itself. Perhaps the most significant part of the hotel’s green ethos comes from the kitchens, led by Skye Gyngell of Michelin star fame from Petersham Nurseries, and now with a green Michelin star at Marle. Their in-house sommelier helped us select our wine for each course, beginning with the Heckfield Place Cuvee that we couldn’t look past after our room’s minibar.

Gyngell very much embraces farm-to-fork and lets quality ingredients speak for themselves. Starting with a lobster panzanella salad and a sheep’s cheese tortellini we had the perfect balance of fresh and rich. To follow we had rich lamb cutlets on a comforting polenta base and beef balanced with zingy chimichurri and rainbow chard, accompanied by an intense but easy Umbrian Sangiovese.

In keeping with the restaurant’s emphasis on sustainability, dishes on the menu are seasonal depending on the availability of produce on the estate.

Marle restaurant at Heckfield Place / Image: Heckfield Place

A shot in the farm

After an early rise, we trotted down to be kitted out with Hunter wellies and jackets for our farm tour. A 15-minute walk away is where our meat from the night before came from. Their animal care is at the forefront; while being biodynamic as far as possible, animals are treated with medicine whenever necessary.

And it’s not just meat that comes from the farm. The market garden grows produce for Wildsmith skincare which is used throughout the hotel, including the spa. The ingredients and scents are inspired by what can be found in the grounds, so change depending on what’s available in the market garden. Again, Chan’s vision to keep the modern Heckfield Place linked to 18th century prevails, given the esteemed horticulturist William Wildsmith planted some of the original trees.

This attention to detail can be a rewarding hindrance. Chan has owned the estate for over 20 years now, but guests have only enjoyed the country-house hotel for five of those enjoy the five of those. While time was not of the essence, the final product is certainly worth the wait.

Starting prices are £450 per night and signature rooms for £1,400

Since Spear’s visited in 2022, Heckfield Place has opened The Bothy spa