Sylvester Stallone’s watch collection featuring a ‘holy grail’ Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime is up for sale

Stallone is auctioning off 11 pieces from his collection through Sotheby’s in June

A rare Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, considered the ‘holy grail’ of modern watching, is among 11 timepieces from the collection of actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone being auctioned by Sotheby’s New York.

The collection, built over 20 years, includes notable watches from prestigious brands like Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Piaget, as well as unique timepieces from Panerai worn by the actor in some of his movies.

But it is highly coveted Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime 6300 that is perhaps most likely to pique the interest of fans of haute horology.

A horological masterpiece

Only seven models of the Grandmaster Chime were ever made and this is the first time the timepiece has appeared at auction. The masterpiece is estimated to fetch between $2.5 and $5 million.

The Grandmaster Chime is highly sought after for its intricate mechanisms that took 100,000 hours to develop, produce and assemble. The watch features five chiming mechanisms, a date repeater, a reversible case, two independent dials, and six patented innovations.

In an accompanying video released by Sotheby’s, Stallone said the watch was ‘not easy to come by’, adding he was ‘determined that I was going to be the owner of one of these magnificent pieces of art’. He

The timepiece will be auctioned on 5 June at Sotheby’s New York in its original single sealed casing with a presentation box engraved with Stallone’s name and an iPad and Airpods each complete with a Patek Phillipe case.

A collection cherished by an American icon

Included in the auction are several Panerai watches, a brand which Stallone has been a long-time supporter of and wore on camera in the 1996 movie Daylight. One of the featured watches, Panerai Reference 5218-201/a, is a model exclusively made for him in 2006, with an engraving commemorating the movie on the back. It is expected to sell for up to $60,000. A Panerai Luminor Submersible 1950 PAM00382 he wore in The Expendables has an estimate of between $30,000-$60,000.

Also for sale is a Patek Philippe Nautilus, with an olive-green dial, surrounded by 32 Wesselton baguette diamonds, in a stainless steel casing, which is expected to sell for up to $400,000, while a Rolex watch released in 2016 to mark the 60th anniversary of the original Day-Date timepiece has an estimate of $50,000.

An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon 50th Anniversary, featuring a self-winding flying tourbillon, created specifically for this edition, is estimated to fetch up to $200,000.

Stallone said relinquishing his collection was ‘bittersweet’.

Rolex Reference 228235 Day-Date ($25,000 to $50,000)

‘I’ve had the privilege of owning some truly remarkable watches over the years, each with its own unique character and history. I enjoy the collecting process like so many others in this passionate community, who don’t just see watches as an accessory, but admire them for their history, craftsmanship, artistry – but most importantly – how they make them feel.’

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A-001 ($50,000 to $100,000)

Geoff Hess, Sotheby’s head of watches, Americas said: ‘Each watch in this collection is imbued with his appreciation for fine craftsmanship and artistry; from the intricate mastery of a Patek complication, to the unexpected elegance of a piece-unique Panerai. Not only does Sly’s collection offer discerning collectors the chance to acquire a rare work of horology, but one which has been handpicked and cherished by an American icon as well. It’s particularly thrilling to bring the astonishing Patek Grandmaster Chime, one of the most complicated wristwatches in the world, to the rostrum at Sotheby’s.’