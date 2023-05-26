Reving up in style: Concours on London’s Savile Row returns for 2023

Rare classic cars at the Concours on Savile Row / Image: Matt Howell

Car enthusiasts flocked to London’s Savile Row this week for the 2023 edition of Concours. The world-leading extravaganza, which showcases rare and historic automobiles amid fine bespoke tailoring, returned to the heart of Mayfair for its second edition following a successful debut in 2022.

Much to the delight of petrolheads and mega-collectors, the two-day event – which took place across May 24 and 25 – played host to a number of A-list supercars, including Paul McCartney’s Lamborghini 400GT, George Harrison’s 1967 Mercedes-Benz 600 and Jenson Button’s 1952 Jaguar C-Type.

The sun – and the crowds – come out to view the classic cars on display at the London Concours on Savile Row / Image: Matt Howell

Beyond this, lining the street were the latest models from the likes of Lotus, Alfa Romeo, and Aston Martin, alongside EVs from Everrati, Maeving, Tudor Black, and Lunaz.

But that’s not all. There was also a bustling central stage with a packed schedule of talks, shows and celebrity appearances.

These included Chittleborough & Morgan’s legendary Joe Morgan, who spoke about the Golden Age of Savile Row, model David Gandy, who gave a talk on style and his love of classic cars, and TikTok’s most famous farrier, Sam Dracott, who discussed his passion for the craft.

David Gandy poses alongside an Alfa Romeo / Image: Jayson Fong

Swiss maison Chopard, the official watch sponsor of the event, hosted Sixties racing legend Jacky Ickx on stage, in conversation with renowned motorsports journalist Simon Taylor, drawing huge crowds of spectators.

The luxury jeweller also partnered with Cad & The Dandy, a tailoring house based at No. 13 Savile Row, on an exclusive showcase of its emblematic Alpine Eagle and Mille Miglia timepieces.

One of Chopard’s watchmakers was even on-site to demonstrate the watch movements to budding enthusiasts.

A red carpet greets guests at the free event on Savile Row / Image: Matt Howell

Classic supercars line Savile Row / Image: Matt Howell

Audi shows off its flower power / Image: Matt Howell

At No. 11 Savile Row, Huntsman unveiled a renewed partnership with Jack Barclay, the world’s largest and oldest Bentley dealership, on a duo of exclusive Bentley motors – the Bentayga and the GTC Speed – decked out with bespoke Huntsman interiors inspired by the brand’s 174 years of sartorial heritage.

Available exclusively through Jack Barclay, the new models’ striking upholstery comes in Huntsman’s signature charcoal four-point star design, trimmed with honeycomb cross stitching.

Campbell Carey, Huntsman’s head cutter and creative director, tells the crowds the exclusive collection of cars ‘reflect the iconic style of Bentley and Huntsman and bring a harmonious balance of sartorial flare and luxury with world-class engineering and innovation.’

William Skinner outside Dege & Skinner with Morgan Motor Company’s Jonathan Wells /Image: Dege & Skinner/Morgan

Meanwhile, at No. 10 Savile Row, bespoke tailor and shirt-maker Dege & Skinner partnered with Morgan Motor Company on a customised interior for the British manufacturer’s three-wheeled roadster, the Super 3, for a second year running.

The cloth featured throughout the vehicle was also used to create a selection of sports jackets, as worn by Morgan’s head of design Jon Wells, who spoke on the main stage during the event.

William Skinner, managing director and the fifth generation of the Skinner family to manage the 158-year-old tailoring house, paid tribute to an event that saw overseas visitors mingling with celebrities and Chelsea Pensioners ‘all among some of the most stylish dressers you could wish to see.’

Crowds admire the sporty numbers on display at London Concours on Savile Row / Image: Matt Howell

Richard Hammond makes an appearance at the Savile Row event / Image: Jayson Fong

Anyone for Savile Row Gin? / Image: Jayson Fong

Other draws included champagne and oysters at Hackett, hosted by professional chefs Elliott Grover and Chris Baber, learning the secrets of pocket watch-making from horologist Seth Kennedy at Henry Poole and a Lotus car configurator at the only women’s tailoring shop front on Savile Row, The Deck.

The Royal Academy had a presence at the event for an exclusive seminar ‘Cars as Art – The Investment Level Collector Cars That Transcend the Car Hobby and Become Rolling Works Of Art’.

Daisy Knatchbull, founder of The Deck, tries out a Lotus at London Concours with Marie-Camille Lecoq, Lotus’s Head of CMF and Sustainability / Image: The Deck

In a statement, Jenny Casebourne, head of portfolio at the Pollen Estate, which owns a significant majority of Savile Row, touched upon the storied relationship shared between bespoke tailoring and motor cars.

‘Savile Row tailors have a long-standing relationship with the automotive industry, having created everything from driving suits and driving jackets to car interiors,’ she says.

‘What propels this relationship are the attributes that the collector car world and custom tailoring share: craftsmanship, beautiful design, high-quality materials, attention to detail, and extremely discerning customers.’