Rothschild treasures to be sold at Christie’s in first-of-its-kind auction

Interior of Château de Ferrières. Watercolour by Eugène Lami / Image: Christie’s Images Limited

A $20 million treasure trove of masterpieces from the French branch of the Rothschild family is to be sold next month in New York – the first North American sales of works belonging to one of the great collecting dynasties.

Christie’s series of live and online auctions include Italian Renaissance maiolica, hardstone boxes, silver and silver-gilt sculptures, European furniture and tapestries, Limoges enamels, Old Master pictures, and Renaissance jewellery.

A selection of highlights from the sale / Image: Christie’s Images Limited

The sales offer the opportunity to own rare works that have come to define the celebrated le goût Rothschild, a reference to the style of interior decoration and living epitomised by the Rothschild family through the generations.

‘A world-class collection of art and objects’

The works in these sales were largely acquired by Baron James de Rothschild (1792-1868), the founder of the French branch of the banking family, his wife Betty (1805-1886), and their son Baron Alphonse (1868-1949) who filled their Paris home and their grand country estate, Château de Ferrières with treasures.

The Triumph of David, a set of embossed and painted leather panels, has an estimated auction price of between $1-2 million / Image: Christie’s Images Limited

‘Since the 19th century, the Rothschild name has been defined by a world-class collection of art and objects,’ says Csongor Kis, Christie’s European Furniture and Works of Art specialist. ‘Their taste and approach to collecting is unparalleled, and continues to resonate today.’

Much of the interior at Ferrières was designed by the artist Eugène Lami, who played a key role in developing the celebrated Rothschild aesthetic.

Sale highlights

From the 18th century, the Rothschilds have been renowned for assembling masterpieces and displaying them against a backdrop of extraordinary interiors.

‘They would lavishly display their collections in luxurious and impressive yet comfortable houses,’ says Paul Gallois, Head of European Furniture at Christie’s in London. ‘Yet their goût shouldn’t be defined by extravagance. It’s mainly about the identification of the best works of art at the highest level within historical and cultural contexts.’

The collection is a slice of this celebrated goût.

Highlights include a first-century AD Roman Sardonyx cameo portrait of Emperor Claudius (estimate: $200,000-300,000) and the French Renaissance diamond-set and enamelled gold bade of Saint Michael and the Dragon (estimate: $80,000-120,000); Old Master paintings such as Gerrit Dou’s A young woman holding a hare with a boy at a window (estimate: $3,000,000-5,000,000).

There are also works in silver, such as the Dutch silver-gilt mounted nautilus cup (estimate: $100,000-150,000); European furniture, such as a pair of late Louis XV giltwood and white-painted fauteuils (estimate: $600,000-1,000,000); and Renaissance Italian maiolica. The Hispano-Moresque pottery in the collection was once owned by by royalty and wealthy families, Christie’s experts say.

The Rothschild Masterpieces evening sale includes the most outstanding pieces from the private collections of the French branch of the Rothschilds. The kunstkammer (cabinet of curiosity) features furniture and works of art, including Italian Maiolica, French enamels, silver and vertu, from antiquity to the Baroque.

A Roman Sardonyz cameo portrait of emperor Claudius; a French post-Palissy earthenware cistern, circa 1600-1650; a polychrome enamel-footed plate / Image: Christie’s Images Limited

Le goût Rothschild presents European furniture, ceramics, and works of art in the opulent style for which the family is known. The online sale offers a wide-ranging selection of furniture and objects in the classic Rothschild taste, with bidding starting at $100 for all lots for sale.

‘The Rothschilds were drawn to the very best,’ says Dominic Simpson, Senior International Consultant, European Ceramics.

‘In 15th-century Europe, the preeminent ceramic art was Hispano-Moresque pottery from Spain, and this was followed by Italian maiolica in the 16th century. The Rothschild collection has important representative pieces from both of these periods.’

The Rothschild Masterpieces live auctions will be held in New York on 11-13 October, while the online auction will take place between 3-17 October.