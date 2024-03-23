View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Luxury
March 23, 2024

Michael Schumacher’s bespoke watches to be auctioned

Formula 1 enthusiasts and luxury watch fans have a unique opportunity to own timepieces from the seven-times champion's collection

By Suzanne Elliott

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph and F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1 Model as a split on red background
Schumacher’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph and F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1 Model / Image: CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2024

Two star watches from the personal collection of Formula 1 ace Michael Schumacher will be among several luxury timepieces gifted by the family of the seven-time champion to be sold in an ‘exceptional’ auction by Christie’s.

Final lots have yet to be announced, but among the highlights are two pieces with unique status and remarkable provenance, including a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own an individual white gold AP Royal Oak chronograph with a storied history.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak was commissioned as a gift for Schumacher from Jean Todt, his early mentor at Ferrari to commemorate his then-six F1 victories.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Its bespoke dial features Ferrari’s famous prancing horse emblem on the 60-second sub at six o’clock, while the 30-minute counter at three o’clock features six small stars – one for each of the World Championship wins Schumacher had achieved by 2003. Schumacher’s red racing helmet is depicted 12-hour sub-dial at nine o’clock.

This piece bears an engraved dedication on the back of the case from Todt to Schumacher.

[See also: Price of fame: more HNW investors are buying into pop culture collectibles]

A unique F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1 Model timepiece, bearing an engraved dedication on the 18k gold movement, is also likely to catch the eye of F1 enthusiasts and horology collectors alike.

Content from our partners
Meet the females leading in the FTSE
Meet the females leading in the FTSE
A cut above: Charles Sanford on why HNW clients choose LGT Wealth Management
A cut above: Charles Sanford on why HNW clients choose LGT Wealth Management
How the Thuso Group’s invaluable experience and expertise shaped the Spear’s Schools Index 2024
How the Thuso Group’s invaluable experience and expertise shaped the Spear’s Schools Index 2024

The stunning red dial features symbols representing Schumacher’s seven F1 World Championship victories around the circumference, including his racing helmet and the iconic Ferrari emblem.

[See also: It’s time to give carbon fibre watches a second chance]

The official pre-sale estimates have not yet been released but the Vagabondage is expected to fetch in excess of CHF 1 million. The watches, are part of a collection being sold to mark the 30th anniversary of the German driver’s first championship win. The lots will be part of a Rare Watch auction in the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues.

A unique F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1 Model timepiece / Image: CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD. 2024

Rémi Guillemin, Christie’s Head of Watches Europe and US said: ‘Christie’s expresses sincere thanks to the Schumacher Family for their trust in us and their wish to share these masterpieces of horology with other passionate collectors around the globe. We are proud to present these iconic and unique timepieces belonging to one of the most celebrated Formula One legends. An exceptional moment, for watch and F1 enthusiasts alike.’

[See also: Partners in time: the luxury watch collaborations worth knowing]

Michael Schumacher: F1 legend

Schumacher made his Formula One debut with the Jordan team at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1991 and won his first Drivers’ Championship in 1994 driving for Benetton. After moving to the Ferrari team in 1996, Schumacher went on to win five consecutive titles from 2000 to 2004, including an unprecedented sixth and seventh title Schumacher retired from the sport at the end of 2006 but made a brief return with Mercedes between 2010 to 2012.

Turkey Istanbul Park Grand Prix was held on August 21, 2005 Michael Schumacher started with Ferrari
The Royal Oak’s features 12-hour register showcases Schumacher’s red racing helmet / Image: Shutterstock

He has been described as ‘the most complete Formula One driver ever’.

Timepieces from the Michael Schumacher collection will be exhibited in Los Angeles (20 to 22 March), Hong Kong (4 to 7 April), Taiwan (20 to 21 April), Dubai (27 to 30 April), New York (early May) and Geneva (10 to 12 May), before the auction at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva on May 13. 

Auction: 13 May, the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor