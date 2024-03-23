Michael Schumacher’s bespoke watches to be auctioned

Schumacher’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph and F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1 Model / Image: CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2024

Two star watches from the personal collection of Formula 1 ace Michael Schumacher will be among several luxury timepieces gifted by the family of the seven-time champion to be sold in an ‘exceptional’ auction by Christie’s.

Final lots have yet to be announced, but among the highlights are two pieces with unique status and remarkable provenance, including a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own an individual white gold AP Royal Oak chronograph with a storied history.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak was commissioned as a gift for Schumacher from Jean Todt, his early mentor at Ferrari to commemorate his then-six F1 victories.

Its bespoke dial features Ferrari’s famous prancing horse emblem on the 60-second sub at six o’clock, while the 30-minute counter at three o’clock features six small stars – one for each of the World Championship wins Schumacher had achieved by 2003. Schumacher’s red racing helmet is depicted 12-hour sub-dial at nine o’clock.

This piece bears an engraved dedication on the back of the case from Todt to Schumacher.

A unique F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1 Model timepiece, bearing an engraved dedication on the 18k gold movement, is also likely to catch the eye of F1 enthusiasts and horology collectors alike.

The stunning red dial features symbols representing Schumacher’s seven F1 World Championship victories around the circumference, including his racing helmet and the iconic Ferrari emblem.

The official pre-sale estimates have not yet been released but the Vagabondage is expected to fetch in excess of CHF 1 million. The watches, are part of a collection being sold to mark the 30th anniversary of the German driver’s first championship win. The lots will be part of a Rare Watch auction in the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues.

A unique F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1 Model timepiece / Image: CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD. 2024

Rémi Guillemin, Christie’s Head of Watches Europe and US said: ‘Christie’s expresses sincere thanks to the Schumacher Family for their trust in us and their wish to share these masterpieces of horology with other passionate collectors around the globe. We are proud to present these iconic and unique timepieces belonging to one of the most celebrated Formula One legends. An exceptional moment, for watch and F1 enthusiasts alike.’

Michael Schumacher: F1 legend

Schumacher made his Formula One debut with the Jordan team at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1991 and won his first Drivers’ Championship in 1994 driving for Benetton. After moving to the Ferrari team in 1996, Schumacher went on to win five consecutive titles from 2000 to 2004, including an unprecedented sixth and seventh title Schumacher retired from the sport at the end of 2006 but made a brief return with Mercedes between 2010 to 2012.

The Royal Oak’s features 12-hour register showcases Schumacher’s red racing helmet / Image: Shutterstock

He has been described as ‘the most complete Formula One driver ever’.

Timepieces from the Michael Schumacher collection will be exhibited in Los Angeles (20 to 22 March), Hong Kong (4 to 7 April), Taiwan (20 to 21 April), Dubai (27 to 30 April), New York (early May) and Geneva (10 to 12 May), before the auction at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva on May 13.

Auction: 13 May, the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues